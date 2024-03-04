New iPhone app built with ChatGPT shows you the exact center of our galaxy

Your smartphone now has the ability to tell you exactly where the center of the Milky Way is, and the app that is free to download was made using OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The free app is called Galactic Compass and was developed by Matthew Webb. Galactic Compass was released on the App Store on February 15 and is specifically designed to inform users that download it where the center of our Milky Way galaxy is. The app, while being quite rudimentary, features a simple green arrow that points in the direction of the galactic center. All users need to do is open up the app, accept the location tracking, and then place their iPhone down on a flat surface. Once that is done, a large green arrow will appear and point in the direction of the galactic center.

Notably, at the center of the Milky Way galaxy is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. For those that don't know, Sagittarius A* is estimated to have a mass millions of times that of our Sun, with researchers purposing the supermassive blackhole was created through the combination of multiple smaller black holes all merging into one supermassive black hole. Furthermore, Sagittarius A* was photographed on May 12, 2022, by the Event Horizon Telescope. The image that was captured is shown above.