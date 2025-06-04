Ghost of Yotei State of Play announced for July with gameplay deep dive

Sony confirms plans to hold a special State of Play stream exclusively focused on its upcoming Ghost of Yotei game, complete with a gameplay deep dive.

Sony will reveal more gameplay details about its latest first-party PlayStation 5 game Ghost of Yotei next month.

In pure Sony fashion, the company today released a trailer for an entirely separate State of Play event during an actual live State of Play stream.

The announcement of an announcement confirmed that Sucker Punch's highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei, will get its own State of Play showcase in July.

"The show will be focused entirely on Ghost of Yōtei, coming to PS5 on October 2. You'll get an extended look at new and evolved gameplay mechanics, including exploration, combat, and much more. Stay tuned for more information on where and when to watch," reads the PlayStation Blog post.

Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch has yet to reveal specifics about the game's combat system, gameplay features, or upgraded mechanics, so this State of Play stream will be a welcome update for fans.

Last year during the game's reveal, Sucker Punch teased that Ghost of Yotei's new setting--which takes place around Mount Yotei 300 years after Jin Sakai's adventure--gives the studio an "opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons."

The studio is also building Ghost of Yotei from the ground up for the PS5, complete with major visual overhauls that allow for more believable and interesting locations.

At the time, Sucker Punch said this about Ghost of Yotei's world:

"This is also Sucker Punch's first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, and we're excited to build on the visual foundation we established in Ghost of Tsushima by making the world feel even more real. "We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we'll share in the future."

Ghost of Yotei releases exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025.