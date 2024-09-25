Sony officially unveils Ghost of Tsushima sequel and it features a female protagonist

During its State of Play presentation, Sony confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima is getting a sequel set 300 years before the popular title's events.

Sony has officially unveiled a new Ghost of Tsushima sequel that will feature a new protagonist and is set 300 years before the events of the popular samurai game.

Sony has just wrapped up its State of Play event, where it unveiled many new titles ahead of the launch of its recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro. What is likely the most impressive announcement of the entire event with the surprise unveiling of a standalone Ghost of Tsushima sequel from developers Sucker Punch, which is officially called "Ghost of Yotei". The new title is set 300 years before the events of Tsushima and is a true sequel to the popular game.

Players will be taking on the role of a new female character protagonist called Atsu, who is hunting something in the surrounding area of Mount Yotei. However, there appears to be a price on the head of the main character as Ronin is aware of her presence and is hunting her. Notably, the protagonist uses two swords and a gun. Unfortunately, there aren't many more details on the upcoming game, other than Ghost of Yotei is Sucker Punch's first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 -- Ghost of Tsushima was built for the PlayStation 4.

Sony and Sucker Punch will be releasing Ghost of Yotei sometime in 2025 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.

