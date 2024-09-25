Sony officially unveils Ghost of Tsushima sequel and it features a female protagonist

Sony has officially unveiled a new Ghost of Tsushima sequel that will feature a new protagonist and is set 300 years before the events of the popular samurai game.
Sony has just wrapped up its State of Play event, where it unveiled many new titles ahead of the launch of its recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro. What is likely the most impressive announcement of the entire event with the surprise unveiling of a standalone Ghost of Tsushima sequel from developers Sucker Punch, which is officially called "Ghost of Yotei". The new title is set 300 years before the events of Tsushima and is a true sequel to the popular game.
Players will be taking on the role of a new female character protagonist called Atsu, who is hunting something in the surrounding area of Mount Yotei. However, there appears to be a price on the head of the main character as Ronin is aware of her presence and is hunting her. Notably, the protagonist uses two swords and a gun. Unfortunately, there aren't many more details on the upcoming game, other than Ghost of Yotei is Sucker Punch's first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 -- Ghost of Tsushima was built for the PlayStation 4.
Sony and Sucker Punch will be releasing Ghost of Yotei sometime in 2025 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.
"While we aren't diving into story specifics yet today, we can reveal that Atsu's journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It's a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell," wrote Andrew Goldfarb, senior communications manager at Sucker Punch Productions