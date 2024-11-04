Helldiver 2 coming to Xbox is 'not happening' says Xbox insider

TL;DR: An Xbox insider has provided an update on the rumored development of an Xbox version of Helldivers 2, a popular title from Arrowhead Studios.

Helldivers 2 quickly became one of the most popular releases from PlayStation in quite some time, and undoubtedly what helped propel the title from Arrowhead Studios to where it is now was the co-release between PC and PlayStation 5.

The success of Helldivers 2 proved to Sony that it doesn't have to wait a year after its console drop to release a PlayStation game on PC for it to drive sales. Simply, if the product is good enough it will sell. Helldivers 2 is a representation of that and due to its success it spawned many theories that suddenly Sony was going to pivot PlayStation to release games on all platforms - including Xbox. While that may be true in some cases, such as the recently announced LEGO Horizon Adventures heading over to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation's perspective on the gaming market isn't the same as Xbox's.

Xbox is pivoting its business to releasing its games on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, and has already tested the waters with titles such as Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded, along with the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle slated to release in 2025. However, Sony doesn't have the same perceptions and would much rather gatekeep its titles from other platforms to bolster its hardware sales - and for good reason. Xbox is already deeply integrated into PC and is more or less interoperable, while PlayStation doesn't even have a launcher on PC (yet).

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox has been rumored since the launch of the game, and rumors were further perpetuated by Xbox head Phil Spencer touching on the topic earlier this year, saying to Game File in February that he's "not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox." However, it has been many months since the release of Helldivers 2, and there still hasn't been an official launch date set for the title or even a confirmation that a port is underway.

Now, during a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, host and Xbox insider Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker revealed "last I heard it's not happening". This disappointing comment for Xbox fans comes after statements made by Baker in April that cited sources saying PlayStation and Xbox were in "very early" talks about a Helldivers 2 port. At the time, Baker based the possibility of Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox on the new Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Hiroki Totoki, who is known for being more open to the possibility of PlayStation titles coming to other platforms.