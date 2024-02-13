NVIDIA DLSS support arrives this week in Skull and Bones and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Skull and Bones, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Smalland: Survive the Wilds are launching this week with NVIDIA DLSS support on day one.

Ubisoft's open-world co-op pirate game Skull and Bones has been a long time coming; development began in 2013, and now, just over a decade later, the game is finally making its debut on PC and consoles. On day one, PC gamers will be pleased to know that the game will feature Ray-Traced Global Illumination to enhance lighting with DLSS 2 Super Resolution support to boost performance on GeForce RTX-powered rigs.

Unfortunately, there is no DLSS 3 Frame Generation, but with the latest GeForce Game Ready 551.52 WHQL drivers offering optimizations for the game - odds are it will run smoothly. Or, you'd hope so, considering how long it has been in development.

What has arrived with DLSS 3 Frame Generation (and DLSS 2 and DLAA) support this week is the latest action RPG from celebrated studio DON'T NOD and publisher Focus Entertainment - Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

A story-driven game set amongst a group of settlers in New Eden, 1695, it's a fantastic-looking game that is receiving rave reviews from critics and gamers - and with a GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, you can expect performance to top 144 FPS at 4K. Even the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER surpasses 100 FPS in 4K with DLSS 3.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden DLSS 3 Frame Generation performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

The third game getting DLSS support this week is Smalland: Survive the Wilds, which exits Early Access on February 15 - it's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's a single-player and co-op survival and building game reminiscent of Obsidian's Grounded, as it's set in a world where you're smaller than an insect.