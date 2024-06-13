Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pax Dei, Black Myth Wukong, and more get DLSS and Frame Generation support

More PC games means more titles with DLSS support on day one, in and there's some big titles on the way that will look best on a GeForce RTX GPU.

NVIDIA has announced the latest round of PC games launching with DLSS, Reflex, and other RTX technologies - kicking off with the release of the Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion from Remedy. Like the base game, it supports Full Ray Tracing (or Path Tracing) with the benefit of DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction to improve image fidelity.

The visuals in Alan Wake 2 and the new Night Springs expansion are so impressive and cutting edge that you need DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Reflex to make it playable. Check out the trailer above, which includes some tasty 4K DLSS 3 footage with Full RT.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated PC games of 2024. The stunning Unreal Engine 5-powered game launches on August 20. There's no new footage of the game with Full Ray Tracing with DLSS 3.5 Reconstruction and Frame Generation this week, but we did get a cool-looking CG Trailer for the game's upcoming launch.

Another highly anticipated game hitting Early Access on June 18 is Pax Dei, an MMO sandbox in which players can live and thrive in a medieval setting. It's a dense, ambitious game that will require a powerful PC to get the most out of it. Thankfully, it's launching with DLSS 3 Frame Generation support, improving performance by up to 3X at 4K and 2.3X at 1440P.

This means all GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can max out the game's visual settings.

Pax Dei 4K gaming benchmarks with and without DLSS 3 on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, image credit: NVIDIA.

Pax Dei 1440P gaming benchmarks with and without DLSS 3 on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, image credit: NVIDIA.

Another title in the DLSS spotlight is Star Wars Outlaws, which will support DLSS 3.5 due to its impressive ray tracing. Check out the latest on the game directly from Ubisoft here.

This week, NVIDIA confirmed that two existing games have added DLSS: Dragon's Dogma 2 with DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Reflex and Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail from Square Enix with DLSS 2 upscaling. The latter arrives in time for the game's first major graphics update and overhaul since its launch. Square Enix has also released a new benchmark tool for the game, which you can download here as a standalone app.

There's Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is getting DLSS 2, and yeah, this one looks weird and creepy.

There's Soulmask, a promising sandbox survival game, and it's also getting DLSS 2 support.

And finally, there's The First Descendant, a free, third-person co-op action RPG and shooter powered by Unreal Engine 5, which will launch on July 2.