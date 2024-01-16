NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition Review

The RTX 40 SUPER GPU is here. If the 4070 SUPER is any indication, we're in for a wild ride as exceptional 1440p performance meets next-level efficiency.

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series is here, and it reorganizes the entire Ada lineup with new pricing and performance, kicking off with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launching on January 17, 2024. Per NVIDIA's official announcement and reveal at CES 2024, the RTX 4070 SUPER replaces the GeForce RTX 4070 at the $599 USD price point - with the RTX 4070 seeing its MSRP lower to $549 USD. The GeForce RTX 4070 is one of the most popular GPUs in the 40 Series; it's efficient and powerful - RTX 3080-level performance for less money while using substantially less power.

At $549, it's an excellent choice. So, why is there a need for a SUPER edition?

NVIDIA is no stranger to the GPU refresh or adding new models with Ti or SUPER slapped onto the end. In the case of the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series, it's a name that hasn't been seen since the GeForce RTX 20 Series - probably chosen because it's more of a refresh and shake-up than a few new models here and there. There's also competition, where even though GeForce dominates the PC gaming space (according to the latest Steam hardware survey data), AMD's competitive mid-range Radeon RX 7800 XT represents great value for money and direct competition for the RTX 4070. Competition is great because it helps usher in something like the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

With 20% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores (ray-tracing), and AI Tensor Cores, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is, across the board, a more powerful GPU than the baseline RTX 4070. So much so that when it comes to 1440p gaming, NVIDIA's claims of delivering GeForce RTX 3090 performance levels are true. The RTX 4070 SUPER is a beast at this resolution, which means it's decent for 4K gaming, too - where it also manages to creep into RTX 3090 territory in many games.

What makes this remarkable is the next-level efficiency of the Ada Lovelace generation. Being on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 for 1440p gaming, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER manages to hit those heights using 40% less power-incredible stuff. Power efficiency might not be on the top of your list when evaluating a new GPU, but here's the thing: less energy means less overall heat being generated.

The result is a GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition (and INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin X2, which we're also reviewing) that arrives in a compact two-slot form factor. This level of performance across a range of small cards (there will be beefier OC models, too) is wonderful to see, especially for those with small rigs.

Throw in groundbreaking tech like DLSS 3 Frame Generation, DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, NVIDIA Reflex, and more - and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER might be the highlight of the 40 Series lineup. From Alan Wake II to Cyberpunk 2077 to the upcoming release of Horizon Forbidden West, DLSS tech is more prevalent than ever.

With its new black-anodized aluminum shroud, the Founders Edition delivers exceptional performance - it's one of the best-looking GPUs to hit the market, since, ever.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

As we're looking at the same architecture as the GeForce RTX 4070, the RTX 4070 SUPER makes some fundamental changes to the underlying hardware in the form of +20%. Like picking up some higher-level or better-colored gear in an action RPG, the RTX 4070 SUPER includes 20% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and AI-based Tensor Cores than what's found in the GeForce RTX 4070 while only increasing the TDP rating by 10% - to 220W from 200W. With a modest Base Clock speed increase over the RTX 4070, the Boost Clock remains the same at 2475 MHz.

The increase in specs brings the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER pretty close to the now defunct GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (it's being replaced by the confusingly named GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER on January 24), with the difference being the two being only 6.7%. Of course, there's more to performance than raw numbers, as the RTX 4070 Ti is a high-end GPU that draws more power and ships with faster Clocks.

That said, in-game performance between the two is close (as seen in our 15-game benchmarks across 1440p and 4K gaming) - necessitating a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 16GB of VRAM.

Regarding VRAM, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER retains the same 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-bit bus as the GeForce RTX 4070. This is plenty for ultra-fast 1440p gaming (and even 4K in most cases), with the good news being the addition of 48MB of L2 Cache - an increase over the 36MB on the RTX 4070. What this means for performance is that by reducing memory bus 'traffic,' effective bandwidth increases alongside efficiency - with the result being better 1% low performance and more consistent frame rate.

Would 16GB of VRAM have been nice to see? Definitely, but NVIDIA's focus on GDDR6X speed and efficiency while bumping up the L2 Cache is very welcome.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

Model: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 7168

Tensor Cores: 224 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 56 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 1980 MHz, Boost Clock: 2475 MHz

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (2x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 650W

What's in the Box: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, Guide

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

NVIDIA debuted its current Founders Edition design with the GeForce RTX 3080 back in 2020, which combined elegance and style with cutting-edge design. The unique push-and-pull design places a high-quality fan on either side of the GPU while the metal shroud, fins, and copper heat pipes add to the thermal performance. Air is drawn in from the outer side and vented from the top and via the back.

There have been revisions, improvements, and upgrades since this design first appeared with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. However, the look is the most immediate difference with the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (and the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER).

It's black! The "black-anodized aluminum shroud with diamond-cut trim and accents" of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition marks a shift from the various chrome and traditionally grey metal tones of each Founders Edition model in the RTX 30 and 40 Series. It may not sound like a lot, but going all-black (matte and reflective) adds a sleek and minimal quality that looks cool, stylish, elegant, and even a little menacing. It stealthily blends into a case while offering a quiet and cool gaming experience.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition is all about staying quiet, with the fan only spinning up when you fire up a game, and even then, there's very little in the way of audible noise.

The build quality is uniformly excellent, too, so if you do manage to pick one up (Founders cards can be difficult to obtain), you're in for a treat. Best of all, it's small, with a two-slot thickness, 245mm length, and a height of just 100mm (both fans are 92mm in size). In addition to GeForce RTX 3090 performance levels, you have a GPU that's essentially half the size - a remarkable evolution.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

GPU releases often get categorized into resolutions; this one is for 1080p gaming, while this one over here aims its sights on 1440p. Increasing resolution dramatically increases pixel counts and, in turn, requires more hardware, memory, and system performance. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is a card optimized to deliver excellent 1440p performance. By default, this makes it a great 1080p offering, especially for those who mostly play competitive titles with frame rates cranked. However, 1080p is a resolution where the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER runs into CPU bottlenecks.

The 173 FPS average makes it a powerhouse at this resolution, with triple-digit 1% lows. At this resolution, the RTX 4070 SUPER is faster than the GeForce RTX 3090, 10.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070, and only 3.4% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070, you're looking at a massive 47.9% increase in 1080p gaming performance. When stacked against AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT - the performance increase (averaged from our 15-game benchmark suite) is around 10.9%.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

1440p is the current sweet spot for price and performance, as solidified by these GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER results - a card that delivers a 129 FPS average, with a 1% low average of 86 FPS. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, which the RTX 4070 SUPER replaces at the $599 price point, 1440p gaming performance improves by around 13.2%, a big enough jump to have the performance match the GeForce RTX 3090 - which is still a gaming beast in 2024-a 200W GPU on par with the previous generation's flagship 350W monster.

At 1440p, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER maintains its double-digit performance lead over the competition, the Radeon RX 7800 XT. A 12.2% increase over the 7800XT also puts performance within 5.2% of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. With this result, we can understand why NVIDIA is opting to replace the RTX 4070 Ti (and take it off the market) with the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

There are still titles where AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT still excels, Call of Duty being one of them. However, for the most part, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER maintains a commanding lead, especially regarding ray-tracing in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman. And with DLSS maintaining excellent visual fidelity at 1440p, you can definitely crank the RT settings with this GPU.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

Native 4K gaming is incredibly taxing on GPU hardware (and a resolution where tech like DLSS is a must-have). For the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition, you're looking at a 43% drop-off in average gaming performance. This is enough to push the 15-game average to 73 FPS under GeForce RTX 3090 levels - making the RTX 4070 SUPER a capable 4K GPU.

More so than the GeForce RTX 4070, the SUPER model delivers a 15.9% average increase in 4K gaming performance. In my review of the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition, I mentioned that the 4K performance was a letdown, which isn't the case with the SUPER.

Sure, we're still nowhere near GeForce RTX 4090 levels - but this is an eye-opening result for a card that is a third of the price, compact, and efficient. You're looking at only 205W of average gaming power usage, which is unheard of for this level of performance. 4K performance with the RTX 4070 SUPER is also 14% faster than the Radeon 7800 XT and still within 5.2% of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Also, these are raw performance numbers as 4K is the realm of DLSS and the new Frame Generation - tech that pushes the RTX 4070 SUPER into a new tier.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that has been around for years and is still a great way to get an idea of how a GPU will perform when it comes to actually playing games. The three FireStrike tests included here cover the 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution - with the 1440p score highlighted above. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's score is 18.2% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 while only 1.7% lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Granted, this gap increases to 8.2% for the 4K test.

Interestingly, the Radeon RX 7800 XT scores higher in this test, which we've encountered with AMD's RDNA 3 generation - 3DMark scores that don't reflect real-world gaming. Plus, DirectX 11 is older technology, and modern games and GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are designed for the more recent DirectX 12 and its advanced rendering features and techniques.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark that is more relevant to modern PC gaming, with the baseline test covering 1440p and the TimeSpy Extreme covering 4K. Here, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition is 15.6% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 - a result closely matching in-game results. The RTX 4070 SUPER is also ahead of the Radeon RX 7800 XT by 5.4% while being 5.6% lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Both the 1440p and 4K scores are in the GeForce RTX 3090 region, reinforcing the idea that the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is a GPU that delivers this level of performance in a smaller and more efficient package.

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark, and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition's score is 18.5% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070's score - reinforcing that the SUPER edition is a more performative card when it comes to ray-tracing. If tech like RT is important to you, that is, you play a lot of AAA titles and love being immersed in cinematic worlds - it's enough of a leap forward to make the $599 of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER look like a better value than the $549 of the GeForce RTX 4070.

The result here puts RT performance in line with the GeForce RTX 3090 and the Radeon RX 7900 XT, though when it comes to AMD's offering, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's RT performance in games like Cyberpunk 2077 (using the RT Ultra setting) is faster than the RDNA 3 flagship - the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Also, as most games with ray-tracing ship with DLSS, the new DLSS 3.5 update gives cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER a visual edge over the competition - with noticeably better fidelity when it comes to things like RT reflections and other lighting.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is a 1440p powerhouse, delivering enough of a bump over the GeForce RTX 4070 (and without raising the price) to make it one of the most impressive releases in the GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup to date. Whereas the GeForce RTX 4090 impresses due to how it exists in a performance class all its own (it's still every bit the incredible GPU that it was when it debuted in late 2022), the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition hits the sweet spot of price, performance, and efficiency.

As always, performance varies from title to title (see individual results above), but more often than not, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's performance sits in GeForce RTX 3090 territory - while being relatively close to soon-to-be defunct GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

And as a 1440p card that can also push the resolution to 4K, the RTX 4070 SUPER also sits in that realm where DLSS and Frame Generation live - the latter is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. Although AMD has launched its own Frame Generation tech in the form of FSR 3 (which can run on older NVIDIA cards like the GeForce RTX 3070), adoption is nowhere near the level of DLSS 3 Frame Generation - which is now available in several prominent releases.

DLSS 3 performance with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is a game changer, where with the aid of NVIDIA Reflex, the latency feels right while AI-image quality is mostly excellent. Image quality isn't perfect, but spotting inconsistencies within individual frames when playing at over 100 FPS or even close to 200 FPS can be difficult. Coupled with the superior image quality of DLSS 2 Super Resolution's 'Quality' mode, DLSS 3 Frame Generation is more impressive than any other frame gen tech currently available.

All games in the results above feature ray-tracing enabled, leading to a 1.9X increase in F1 22's performance compared to native 1440p rendering, a 2X increase in perceived performance for Hitman and A Plague Tale Requiem, and a whopping 2.7X increase for Cyberpunk 2077. Playing Cyberpunk 2077 at over 100 FPS in 1440p with RT Ultra is an awesome result for the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

Here's a look at the power efficiency of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER compared to the previous gen, other cards in the 40 Series, and the flagship RDNA 3 combo. As you can see, it's an incredible result, with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER only drawing roughly 200W on average when gaming at 1440p and 4K.

This is 40% less power usage than the GeForce RTX 3090 and under 10% more power usage than the GeForce RTX 4070. And even when the performance between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is close, the SUPER GPU always uses significantly less power. This leads to the overall thermal performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition.

Interestingly, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition runs cooler than the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition when running the same benchmark and stress test. A GPU temperature of 62.7 degrees with a hot spot of 70 degrees is a great result - and points to some great OC options potentially coming from NVIDIA's partners. Maybe it's the new all-black shroud. Either way, you've got a quiet, cool, two-slot, and compact GPU.

Final Thoughts

After months of speculation, rumor, and an official announcement and reveal at CES 2024, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition is finally here. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, a brilliant card in its own right, you've got enough of a performance increase (without a price increase!) to warrant celebration. This isn't simply because you've got GeForce RTX 3090 performance levels with the DLSS 3 Frame Generation bonus. Thanks to the Ada architecture's incredible efficiency, we're now going to see absolute killer compact two-slot GPUs hit the market - the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition is light on power while being heavy on consistently delivering triple-digit 1440p performance.

And unlike the GeForce RTX 4070, the RTX 4070 SUPER is also great for 4K gaming. If NVIDIA somehow managed to squeeze in 16GB of GDDR6X memory (which would require a pretty big redesign), this would probably be the most impressive GPU release in years. As it stands, it's still up there, and with NVIDIA's continued evolution of DLSS (with Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction), excellent video support with AV1 encoding, generative AI performance (NVIDIA GPUs still reign supreme in this department), and rock-solid drivers - if $599 USD is roughly what you're looking at spending for a new GPU, look no further.