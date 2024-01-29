TweakTown's Rating: 90% The Bottom Line With 16GB of VRAM and the same price as the card it's replacing the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is an impressive GPU for 4K gaming. The uplift might no be as impressive when it comes to 1080p and 1440p, but the RTX 4070 Ti was already great to begin with. Pros + 16GB of VRAM

Introduction

With three GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series launches in the space of three weeks, NVIDIA is shaking up its desktop GPU lineup for 2024 with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER replacing the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The most notable upgrade, outside of a bump to the card's specs, is a 33% increase in VRAM capacity to 16GB, which is very welcome news for a card with an MSRP of $799 USD. The original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is still a powerful GPU, brilliant for PC gaming, so the increased memory without a price increase is already a win-win.

Our reviews of OC models from ASUS and PNY show that playing games in 4K or an Ultrawide resolution between 1440p and 4K shows the most significant increase in performance. As you probably know, OC models command a premium and usually feature more bells and whistles like RGB lighting and chunky cooling. Usually, reviews for MSRP cards like the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X reviewed here appear first, setting a baseline for what to expect at a minimum when it comes to in-game and overall performance.

And that was the plan. However, right before the launch, we were advised that performance wasn't quite where it should be and were provided a new VBIOS (firmware) for this GPU. This meant re-running all tests to ensure we presented accurate results - with all data in this MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X review captured using the latest VBIOS update.

The update improved performance in some titles, but the overall difference was a 1-2% increase. It's not exactly noticeable and arguably within the margin of error. The good news is that the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is roughly 11% faster than the already impressive GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for 4K gaming - and it arrives at the same price. Let's dig in.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

As mentioned in the introduction, the most significant difference the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER brings to the table compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is increasing the VRAM capacity to 16GB of fast GDDR6X on a 256-bit bus. More memory and faster, too, it's enough to make a notable difference in several games - especially those that are VRAM hungry. 16GB for 4K gaming, which is where the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER excels (it's also a 1440p beast), solves the one downside or criticism we had when it came to the now defunct GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

There is more to the story here than simply more memory, as NVIDIA has switched out the underlying chip or GPU to AD103 - the same as what's found in the GeForce RTX 4080. Of course, it's cut down, but compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, you're looking at 10% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. It's less impressive than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's 20% spec bump. Still, alongside the bump in VRAM capacity, it is enough to ensure you get better performance for the same price in every scenario.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is an MSRP model, so the specs follow what NVIDIA has outlined. However, MSI does offer a slight OC to boost performance via its MSI Center software, though you're only looking at a 15 MHz increase. One final thing of note for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is that even though the memory capacity has been increased and specs given a 10% boost, the overall power rating remains the same - 185W. So you've still got that next-level Ada power efficiency.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Model: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 8448

Tensor Cores: 264 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 66 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2340 MHz, Boost Clock: 2610 MHz , Extreme Performance: 2625 MHz (MSI Center)

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 672 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (2 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, MSI Graphics Card Bracket

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

MSI's VENTUS range is the company's more affordable GPU offering, sticking to MSRP pricing while still delivering when it comes to build quality and reliability. It's popular for a reason, and one of the first things you notice about the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is how thin and light it is compared to other triple-fan models. Even though MSI ships a sturdy GPU bracket to prevent sag, it is great to see. The overall dimensions and weight for the VENTUS 3X come in at 308 x 120 x 52 mm and 1661 grams, so it's still a high-end GPU.

With MSI's TORX FAN 4.0, you've got impressive airflow and pressure to keep the GPU cool while also keeping noise levels down, with the copper baseplate, generous thermal padding, and reinforced backplate rounding out the main components of the thermal design. The custom PCB has also been designed for efficiency, with additional protection measures to safeguard against electrical damage. Plus, with 'Zero Frozr,' you'd got MSI's fancy way of putting a name on that thing where the fans completely stop when temperatures drop below a certain threshold.

As for the look, it follows the grey and black VENTUS design where the visual focus is placed on the fans - they're big and effective. Personally, it's always great to see a 4K-capable GPU that isn't 3.5 slots thick while weighing multiple kilograms, and as far as GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's go, this one should have no trouble fitting into most PC builds. And if you're looking for a more stylish version, MSI now offers VENTUS models in white - which looks great if you're a fan of the new 'white' craze for PC components.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

We're kicking things off with 4K results, not only because this is where the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X shines, but the 16GB of VRAM and price make it better suited for gaming in Ultra-HD. Compared to the GeForce RTXD 4070 Ti (an overclocked MSI Gaming X Trio model), you're looking at 11.7% faster performance. With our 15-game benchmark suite including a range of titles with and without ray-tracing, the 86 FPS average for the VENTUS 3X also makes it 7.5% faster, on average, than the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Performance varies from title to title, and there are games like Call of Duty where Radeon GPUs perform better. The 86 FPS average here also makes the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X around 17.8% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - so you've got a notable upgrade over the first SUPER GPU to hit the scene in January 2024. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER presented an impressive performance uplift compared to the baseline GeForce RTX 4070, which brought it close enough to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that NVIDIA had to launch a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

There are some games where the SUPER doesn't offer much improvement over the non-SUPER; Cyberpunk 2077 (without ray-tracing) and Forza Horizon 5 are some examples. However, when it comes to 4K gaming, you've got a notable bump in performance - even though it's only around 10% or so - and this aligns with expectations. Plus, you've now got 16GB for the same price. The 4K performance also puts it around 10% or so behind the GeForce RTX 4080 (also getting a SUPER refresh this month).

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

As a GPU great for 4K gaming, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is a beast for 1440p - which also means it'd be great for Ultrawide resolutions. At 1440p, you've also got the option to play Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II with their groundbreaking path tracing modes enabled - which brings full ray-tracing to PC gaming with the help of DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Reflex, and the new Ray-Reconstruction. Game-changing stuff that, as of now, is exclusive to high-end NVIDIA cards like the VENTUS 3X 4070 Ti SUPER.

Okay, it is diminishing returns when you move away from 4K gaming for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The 146 FPS average performance for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is fantastic but only 7.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Certainly not the level of improvement we saw with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, but with the additional VRAM and no increase in price, it's enough to make it 4.3% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XT. This GPU's nearest Team Red price competitor.

At 1440p, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X's lead over the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER also drops to 13.2%, which is partly due to the card being overpowered for a lot of 1440p gaming. This reinforces the idea that if you want a 4K performer, the 4070 Ti SUPER makes sense, but if you're after something for 1440p gaming, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER offers better value for money.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

Okay, so 1080p gaming is where the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, like all high-end cards, runs into various bottlenecks and game engine limitations. You run into rare situations at this resolution where the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4080, and even 4090 perform the same.

There are differences, and the 192 FPS average is also 7.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - but the GPU rarely gets pushed to its full potential at this resolution. So much so that there's not much separating the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, GeForce RTX 4080, Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

76 76

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that is still relevant because many of the most popular competitive and online games still run on this API. 3DMark FireStrike tests come in three flavors, covering 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, with the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra 4K results highlighted above. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X scores 7.4% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - which matches most of our in-game benchmark results. This score is also 17% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

Interestingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XT scores 11% higher than the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, which doesn't match what we see overall, but there are benchmarks and games where you'll see this kind of margin between these GPUs. Across all comparative Ada Lovelace and RDNA 3 GPUs, 3DMark FireStrike tends to favor Radeon hardware.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark and more relevant to modern PC gaming in 2024. Much like we did with the FireStrike results, we'll focus on the 4K 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme scores. Here, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X scores 7.8% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - a result almost exactly the same as what we see in 3Dmark FireStrike.

Here, the gap between the 4070 Ti SUPER and 4070 SUPER shrinks to 14.9%, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT's lead shrinks to 3.9%. Although not entirely on par, the TimeSpy results match our in-game benchmark results more closely than the 3DMark FireStrike tests.

The final synthetic benchmark on the menu is 3DMark Port Royal, which covers real-time ray tracing. Ray-tracing is an area where NVIDIA GeForce RTX excels, and as a high-end model, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X scores 9.3% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 18.4% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. It's even higher than AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, showcasing that NVIDIA's hardware and the new Ada Lovelace generation are still a step ahead regarding RT. So, if you're in the market for a new GPU in the $799 price range and visual fidelity and ray tracing are important to you, the choice is clear.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

If you were to look purely at 1440p gaming performance, then the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER doesn't impress at the same level that the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER did - even though you are getting a 5-10% increase in performance over the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for the same price. However, bump up the resolution to 4K, and the 16GB of VRAM and the SI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is, on average, 10% faster than an overclocked GeForce RTX 4070 Ti-enough of a leap to make it an excellent choice for 4K gaming. Compared to AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT, there are games where the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER falls short, but when you factor in ray tracing and things like DLSS - you can see why the Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs are currently being sold at a discount.

4K gaming is where you can get better-than-native image quality and a boost to performance with DLSS, Frame Generation, Reflex, and the new Ray-Reconstruction technology. Our benchmark results for 1440p and 4K gaming include DLSS results using the 'Quality' setting, which you would enable for free performance. What about DLSS 3 and Frame Generation? Because that mixes in AI-generated frames and uses NVIDIA Reflex to reduce latency, we've separated these results and included some below.

DLSS 3 Frame Generation is a game changer and worth celebrating as it makes excellent use of AI hardware in the new GeForce RTX 40 Series to deliver an additional uplift that is, to be frank jaw-

dropping at times. In all the examples above, image quality is excellent, as is each game's overall latency and 'feel.' Cyberpunk 2077 with all ray-tracing effects set to Ultra, the 130 FPS at 1440p is a 2.5X increase in performance compared to native rendering. For F122 and Hitman in 4K (which also have ray tracing enabled), you've got a 2X increase in performance. DLSS 3 Frame Generation, like DLSS 2 Super Resolution before it, has been one of the most talked about bits of tech this generation - and it's not hard to see why. After a year or so after its launch, it's finding its way into most major PC game launches.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

As an MSRP model, even though it doesn't hit the same performance level as the OC cards we've reviewed (it's not far off), the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is one of the most efficient GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER models available. Regarding 1080p and 1440p, it uses less overall power than the OC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti we tested. It uses less energy than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for 4K gaming, delivering 60-70% more performance. It's another excellent result for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, where performance and power efficiency go hand in hand.

However, it's worth noting that the most efficient cards in the lineup sit in the mainstream and mid-range bracket - because when you get into the realm of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X, the RTX 4080, and the RTX 4090 - you still need to push power limits and hardware to get better results.

Thermal performance for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is excellent, with temperatures below 63 Degrees Celsius in our stress test - with a hot spot and memory between 70-75 degrees. This is a fantastic result for MSI's affordable VENTUS range and enough to offer room to give the GPU clocks a slight overclock to boost performance.

Final Thoughts

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is a powerful 4K gaming card, and for the same price as the RTX 4070 Ti, you've now got 16GB of VRAM - which makes a difference at this resolution. As an MSRP model, performance is a few points behind the OC models we've reviewed so far - which is worth keeping in mind if you plan on picking one up. Regarding the design, performance, and cooling, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is three for three. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was already a great card, so that's still the case in 2024 with the new SUPER variant.

The only real downside to the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER comes from NVIDIA and AMD - the latter temporarily dropping the price of its Radeon RX 7900 XT to $749 ahead of the new SUPER card's launch. Also, with the $599 GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER now punching above its weight class, the $799 price tag is enough to consider weighing up all the options. For Ultrawide or 4K gaming, though, with ray-tracing, DLSS, and Frame Generation, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a beast of a GPU - and with 16GB of VRAM, it will be relevant for years.