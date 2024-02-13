NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 551.52 drivers are out, grab them here!

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 551.52 WHQL drivers are here: supporting DLSS technology in Skull and Bones, which supports DLSS Super Resolution.

NVIDIA has just pushed out its new GeForce Game Ready 551.52 WHQL drivers, which optimize the experience for Ubisoft's upcoming Skull and Bones, which drops on February 16 on the PC. Download the new GeForce Game Ready 551.52 WHQL drivers right here (665MB download)

The new GeForce Game Ready 551.52 WHQL drivers offer support for Skull and Bones, whereas on the PC, it will allow GeForce RTX series GPU owners to enable Ray-Traced Global Illumination lighting to enhance image quality, as well as enhance game performance with DLSS 2 -- not DLSS 3, unfortunately.

There are also GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings that enable you to have the optimal game configuration for over 1000 titles that are supported. NVIDIA's new drivers introduce support for 3 more games: Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA details Ubisoft's upcoming Skull and Bones: "Developed by Ubisoft Singapore in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios, Skull and Bones is a co-op open world pirate action RPG where you play by your own rules to become the most infamous pirate kingpin and build your smuggling empire in a perilous world. Craft a variety of unique ships, forge unlikely alliances, and take part in thrilling naval battles as you overcome the odds and bring mayhem to the seas. Be part of an immersive world that introduces new challenges and features every season".

There are the usual bug fixes in these drivers, with NVIDIA fixing: