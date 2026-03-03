TweakTown
News
Gaming

Death Stranding 2 gets DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support on PC

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is getting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support on day one, including the new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution.

Death Stranding 2 gets DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support on PC
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1-minute read time
TL;DR: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PC March 19 with support for uncapped frame rates, ultrawide resolutions, and customizable graphics. GeForce RTX gamers benefit from DLSS 4 and DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, offering AI-powered upscaling for enhanced performance and sharper visuals at 4K resolution.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from Kojima Productions and legendary game designer Hideo Kojima is finally making its way to PC on March 19. With support for uncapped frame rates, customizable graphics settings, 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide resolutions, and more, GeForce RTX gamers will also benefit from DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support to enhance performance and smoothness.

And when it comes to DLSS, NVIDIA has confirmed that on day one, GeForce RTX owners will be able to enable DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution via the override feature in the NVIDIA App. Announced and launched earlier this year, DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution introduces a second-generation advanced transformer model for AI-powered upscaling, delivering a notable, dramatic improvement in image quality.

DLSS 4.5 is a game-changer in its own right, as using the DLSS 4.5 'Performance' or 'Balanced' mode in 4K, which upscales from around 1080p, can often deliver a sharper and more detailed image than native rendering. This will be a part of the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach GeForce Game Ready Driver that is set to arrive ahead of the game's March 19 debut.

In addition to Death Stranding 2, DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support has been added to Marathon and Black One Blood Brothers this week, with support coming to Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on March 13. DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is available to all GeForce RTX owners; however, as it uses a more advanced AI model, there is a performance impact on older-generation GeForce RTX hardware.

Best Deals: GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$655 USD
--
Buy
$979 AUD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/3/2026 at 10:11 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles