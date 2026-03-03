Death Stranding 2 gets DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support on PC

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is getting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support on day one, including the new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution.

TL;DR: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PC March 19 with support for uncapped frame rates, ultrawide resolutions, and customizable graphics. GeForce RTX gamers benefit from DLSS 4 and DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, offering AI-powered upscaling for enhanced performance and sharper visuals at 4K resolution.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from Kojima Productions and legendary game designer Hideo Kojima is finally making its way to PC on March 19. With support for uncapped frame rates, customizable graphics settings, 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide resolutions, and more, GeForce RTX gamers will also benefit from DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support to enhance performance and smoothness.

And when it comes to DLSS, NVIDIA has confirmed that on day one, GeForce RTX owners will be able to enable DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution via the override feature in the NVIDIA App. Announced and launched earlier this year, DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution introduces a second-generation advanced transformer model for AI-powered upscaling, delivering a notable, dramatic improvement in image quality.

DLSS 4.5 is a game-changer in its own right, as using the DLSS 4.5 'Performance' or 'Balanced' mode in 4K, which upscales from around 1080p, can often deliver a sharper and more detailed image than native rendering. This will be a part of the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach GeForce Game Ready Driver that is set to arrive ahead of the game's March 19 debut.

In addition to Death Stranding 2, DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support has been added to Marathon and Black One Blood Brothers this week, with support coming to Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on March 13. DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is available to all GeForce RTX owners; however, as it uses a more advanced AI model, there is a performance impact on older-generation GeForce RTX hardware.