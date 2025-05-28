DLSS 4 and Path Tracing comes to F1 25 this week, and it looks incredible

DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation arrives in a bunch on games this week, from F1 25 to Avowed to The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and more.

F1 25 is the latest edition of EA SPORTS' premier Formula 1 racing game. This year, it's stepping up its realism in-game visuals with a Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. Available now in Early Access, this new cutting-edge graphics option is optimized to run on GeForce RTX hardware thanks to its support for DLSS 4, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

Path tracing takes the game's ray tracing to the next level. All lights reflect and bounce around the scene realistically, leading to more accurate shadows and other effects. The results are stunning, with some of the shots in the video above from the YouTube channel Compusemble looking just about photorealistic. The video compares the same scenes with ray-tracing turned off, regular ray-tracing turned on, and full path tracing.

The difference is night and day, and F1 25 joins a growing list of path-tracing-enabled games that look stunning. Interestingly, F1 25 also uses NVIDIA's AI-powered ACE Audio2Face-3D technology for lip synching and facial animation based on voice actor recordings, which we'll probably start seeing more of in the months and years ahead.

Also, Avowed from Obsidian Xbox has added in-game support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation this week. These options are now accessible from the game's settings, no longer requiring the DLSS Override feature in the NVIDIA App. The Last of Us Part II Remastered, another high-profile recent PC release, has also added in-game support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.

The next DLSS update this week arrives in EVERSPACE 2 and the game's new Wrath of the Ancients expansion, which adds support for DLSS Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction for the impressive hardware-accelerated Lumen Global Illumination lighting.

Next is one for Mirror's Edge and parkour fans: STORROR Parkour Pro, updated with DLSS 4 Super Resolution and Multi Frame Generation to support its realistic ray-traced visuals. Rounding out the DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation additions this week is Torque Drift 2, a ray-traced racing game with visuals inspired by those realistic overcast lighting mods, and Wreckfest 2 from THQ Nordic. Rounding out the DLSS Super Resolution updates this week are Game of Thrones: Kingsroad and Revenge of the Savage Planet.