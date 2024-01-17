ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition Review

TweakTown's Rating: 96% The Bottom Line The quiet, cool, and rugged ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition boosts clock speeds to deliver improved performance over the reference design - and, in the process, push performance into RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XT territory. Pros + 1440p and 4K performance that's close to the RTX 4070 Ti

1440p and 4K performance that's close to the RTX 4070 Ti + An OC Model with notable performance gains

An OC Model with notable performance gains + ASUS's rugged TUF Gaming design

ASUS's rugged TUF Gaming design + Exceptional thermal performance

Exceptional thermal performance + DLSS, Frame Generation, the new Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex is a brilliant combo Cons - Price increase over the MSRP

Price increase over the MSRP - 16GB of VRAM would have been a nice bonus Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon

Introduction

With the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU from NVIDIA, in our review of the Founders Edition, we marveled at the card's performance, efficiency, and compact nature - pushing 1440p gaming into the region of the previous-gen flagship GeForce RTX 3090 while consuming 40% less energy. With MSRP models priced at $599 USD, the same price as the baseline GeForce RTX 4070, it replaces (and moves down the pricing stack) the first SUPER GPU and is an impressive all-around performer good enough for 4K.

76 76

VIEW GALLERY - 76 IMAGES

This the chunkier, tank-like ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition, we now have a clearer picture of what out-of-the-box overclocking can do for the new 4070 SUPER with some additional power-draw. And it's an impressive one.

Often, there's very little that separates an OC card from one with reference specs, but that's not the case with the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC - where extra juice (full OC mode draws more power than the reference design) and higher clocks push performance into the region of the $799 USD GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. It's an impressive achievement, though you're looking at a more expensive proposition - with current pricing at around $690 for this premium ASUS model.

In addition to a nice little bump in performance, you've also got the excellent TUF Gaming design that we've seen across a range of different models in recent years - and in GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER form, the result is the quietest and coolest RTX 4070 SUPER GPU we've tested so far. Let's dig in.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $689.99 $689.99 - - Buy * Prices last scanned on 1/17/2024 at 10:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

76 76

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

76 76

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

76 76

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

76 76

When NVIDIA debuted the GeForce RTX 4070 back in 2023, the fact that it retained a lot of the same specs as its previous generation GeForce RTX 3070 counterpart was a bit of a surprise - however, the bonus of new architecture and a revamped design meant we got a higher performing and more efficient GPU. As a refresh or SUPER version of the GeForce RTX 4070, NVIDIA has given the specs a 20% bump - with more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. Boost Clock speeds of 2475 MHz remain the same, alongside the memory capacity and configuration, with only a small 10% increase to the TDP rating. With the GeForce RTX 4070 rated at 200W, the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is rated at 220W.

The spec increase brings the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER closer to the $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - while retaining the same $599 MSRP of the RTX 4070. With a notable boost to performance (as seen in our review of the Founders Edition model) closing the gap, too, NVIDIA is dropping the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from the line-up and replacing it with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB. It has to be based on just how impressive the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is.

Okay, so saying that the memory configuration of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER hasn't changed isn't quite true, as NVIDIA has given the L2 Cache a sizeable 30% increase to 48MB. With L2 Cache improving efficiency and reducing overall memory traffic, the result is smoother and more consistent performance to match the high FPS action.

One of the main takeaways from our initial reviews was just how remarkably efficient the RTX 4070 SUPER is. Even though that's still the case with the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition, the full OC Mode increases the Boost Clock speed to 2595 MHz (a 100+ increase) as well as the overall power draw when gaming by around 10-12%.

That doesn't equate to a 10% increase in performance; you're looking at diminishing returns in classic overclock fashion. However, it is a noticeable improvement and enough to push performance into GeForce RTX 4070 Ti territory - a card retailing for $799 USD.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

Model: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 7168

Tensor Cores: 224 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 56 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 1980 MHz, Boost Clock (Default Mode): 2565 MHz, Boost Clock (OC Mode): 2595 MHz

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (2x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, GPU Brace, Guide

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is built like a tank and looks like one, too, sporting the TUF military-style blend of metal, prominent angles, and rivets you can see. A compact GPU this isn't, with dimensions of 301 x 139 x 63 mm and a three-slot thickness. With that, you've got three large axial-tech fans that ASUS has optimized for airflow, a generous heat sink, and a vented design to improve thermal performance.

76 76

The matte metal look extends to the use of 'military-grade capacitors,' dual ball fan bearings, and high-end components - to deliver a premium card that lives up to its stature. The ASUS TUF Gaming design is bold and rugged and looks great in a case, thanks to the additional touch of RGB in the top corner. The lighting is minimal and complimentary without drawing attention away from the military-vehicle design.

76 76

Like all premium GPUs, there's a 0dB mode for silent performance when the GPU isn't being taxed, but even when put into full OC Mode using the one-click tuning in ASUS's excellent GPU Tweak III software - fan speed, noise, and remains cool and quiet. Compared to the Founders Edition can and even the compact card from INNO3D we reviewed - the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition delivers improved out-of-the-box overclocked performance while maintaining lower temps and generating less noise in the process. Impressive.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

76 76

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

76 76

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is not what you'd consider a 1080p card, especially in ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition form. At this resolution, you run into bottlenecks, but that doesn't mean you can't push performance to crazy heights - and with this card's full OC Mode engaged (all benchmarks in this review include OC Mode results) performance is on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. A remarkable result puts the card's 1080p performance within 4.3% of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, it's a sizeable 12.7% increase in performance, and compared to the Radeon RX 7800 XT, that lead increases slightly to 13.5%. A 177 FPS average at this resolution across our 15-game benchmark suite that includes several titles with ray-tracing is a great result, to be sure, and the good news continues when we increase the resolution to 1440p.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

76 76

1440p and ultrawide monitors that sit between 1440p and 4K are the current sweet spot for mid-range and high-end gaming, and these resolutions are the fastest growing according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. With a 133 FPS average across our 15-game benchmark suite, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is only 2.2% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at this resolution - a negligible difference.

It's also within striking distance (5%) of the Radeon RX 7900 XT, so you're not only looking at better than GeForce RTX 3090 levels of performance but proof that with a little bit of overclocking (and this is using ASUS's one-click settings) the more relevant comparison to make is between this and the 7900 XT, not the 7800 XT.

ASUS's OC performance is 16.7% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 and 15.7% faster than the Radeon RX 7800 XT. Granted, gaming with OC Mode enabled increases the power draw, but you're still looking at a card that uses less power than the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7800 XT. It's not all a win-win for the RTX 4070 SUPER, either, as there are games like Call of Duty where the Radeon 7800 XT is ahead by 4.5%. Ray-tracing is, of course, an area where NVIDIA's tech sees the biggest gains - in Cyberpunk 2077, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is 12.5% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XT with the game's RT Ultra mode selected.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

76 76

With 1080p and 1440p performance so close to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, this does mean that the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is a decent 4K performer - even matching the GeForce RTX 3090 in a lot of titles. Rendering games natively in 4K is taxing on hardware, so jumping to this resolution sees performance drop by a whopping 43.6%. That said, it's still enough to deliver a 75 FPS average across our 15-game benchmark suite, a result that is only 2.6% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - another remarkable result for this OC model.

At this resolution, the Radeon RX 7900 XT does pull ahead enough to create some distance (thanks in part to having 20Gb of VRAM), but you're only looking at a 6.4% difference. At 4K, you see the biggest performance increase compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT - 19% and 17.2%, respectively. Where those two cards aren't quite 'ready for 4K gaming,' the SUPER is - especially in ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition form.

Even though it's a sizeable performance drop-off (which is the case for all GPUs making the leap to 4K that aren't a GeForce RTX 4090), this overclocked RTX 4070 SUPER doesn't disappoint when it comes to 4K gaming. And when you add DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation into the mix, it becomes a beast.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

76 76

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark, an API that is now a little dated but still relevant because many popular DirectX 11 games are still being played today - like Counter-Strike 2. The three 3DMark FireStrike tests cover 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, with the results for the 1440p 'Extreme' test highlighted above. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition's score is 20.7% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 while only 4.7% lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Compared to the Radeon RX 7800 XT, the score is only 0.6% higher, which is the same and a result not reflected in our in-game results. Across the entire RDNA 3 line-up, 3DMark FireStrike scores are higher than they should be - or indicative of some untapped potential in the architecture we could see in an upcoming driver update. However, that seems unlikely at this stage.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark, an API more relevant to modern games and more advanced and efficient rendering technologies built into modern GPUs. Here we see 3DMark TimeSpy results across 1440p and 4K, where at 1440p, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition's score is 17.6% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 while only 4% lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Here, closer to the in-game results, the OC model delivers a score 7.2% higher than the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

76 76

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic real-time ray-tracing benchmark, and here, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC is on par with the Radeon RX 7900 XT with a score 22% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070. It's an impressive result for the SUPER GPU in OC form, which is also 25% higher than the Radeon RX 7800 XT. Real-time ray-tracing is something that is showing up in more and more titles, pushing cinematic realism and immersion to new heights, and with DLSS and the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, ray-tracing image quality on GeForce RTX GPUs is unmatched.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

With higher clock speeds and a few extra watts, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC is not only a 1440p powerhouse, but it's great for 4K gaming - with faster than GeForce RTX 3090 performance that is closer to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XT than the baseline RTX 4070. In OC Form, the next-level efficiency we saw with the Founders Edition model takes a bit of a hit, but unlike some OC cards, you get some notable improvements to overall gaming performance.

76 76

Across the various games, performance does vary, and there are still titles that favor Radeon - like the aforementioned Call of Duty. However, for the most part, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC retains a commanding lead over the RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT. The individual results for 1440p and 4K gaming included above are sorted by average FPS for raw performance but also include results for DLSS Super Resolution where available. Using the Quality Mode to maintain image quality, DLSS is something you'd enable every time - especially in games that feature ray-tracing.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series also saw the arrival of DLSS 3 Frame Generation, which leverages new AI hardware to generate frames and boost performance with NVIDIA Reflex latency reduction. Exclusive to the 40 Series, here's a look at DLSS 3 performance in select titles on the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC.

DLSS 3 can be a game changer, and with the tech evolving since its debut, it's now where image quality, latency, and overall smoothness are at a level worth enabling for that added smoothness. The performance increase is pretty mind-blowing (even if you're talking about AI-generated frames); at 1440p, Cyberpunk 2077 performance increases by 2.6X, A Plague Tale Requiem increases by 2.2X, with F122 and Hitman increasing by 2X.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

All benchmarks in this review were captured with the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition in full OC Mode, using the one-click overclocking function in ASUS's robust GPU Tweak III software. This means it uses more power than the reference design rated at 220W, regularly pushing up to 240W with average power usage roughly 12% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition. Overclocking is all about pushing more power to boost performance, and the good news is that you can switch the GPU to default mode or easily underclock to boost efficiency.

76 76

Still, with 1440p gaming performance outclassing the previous generation's flagship GeForce RTX 3090, ASUS's OC model manages to do so by using 33% less power - so it still maintains the excellent power efficiency seen across the entire Ada Lovelace line-up. When it comes to thermal performance, well, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition remains quiet and cool whether it's in OC Mode or not.

76 76

With the above results captured during a stress test using the cards' one-click OC Mode, we see the GPU temperature sitting at 57.8 degrees Celsius, an impressive result matched by the 36% fan speed of around 1200 RPM. ASUS's axial fan design in the TUF Gaming model is quiet by design, so you're looking at nearly silent performance even when stressed. And with the memory temps also sitting at 70 degrees, the TUF Gaming design is as efficient as cooling a GPU as it is rugged and built like a tank.

Final Thoughts

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition adds a new chapter to the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER story, confirming that it's a card you can overclock to get even more impressive results. So much so that the performance here is essentially on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which excites us to see what the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER can deliver. Overclocking the RTX 4070 SUPER means increasing the overall power consumption by around 12%, which eats a little into the overall efficiency - but not enough to make it not a worthwhile option.

76 76

With the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition's performance closer to the RTX 4070 Ti and even the Radeon RX 7900 XT than it is the RTX 4070 and the Radeon RX 7800 XT, it does means that it's being sold at a premium. Having the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launch with the same MSRP as the RTX 4070 did, $599 USD, is exciting, but seeing as you can overclock it to get within striking distance of cards costing $799 - you're looking at a $90 premium.

Granted, the build quality here is uniformly excellent and befits the OC tag and premium price, but it is the one downside. Other than that, though, with all of the 40 Series' advances in content creation, AI, DLSS, and more, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is easily the best of the bunch-a 1440p and, yeah, 4K gaming beast.