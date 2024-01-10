ASUS reveals high-tech glasses that generates multiple displays at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is always full of surprises, and this year, ASUS had one of them with the unveiling of the AirVision M1, a wearable device that gives users the ability to generate multiple virtual displays.

AirVision M1
AirVision M1

ASUS has announced the AirVision M1, a wearable display that packs a multi-monitor experience all within a pair of glasses. The company explains that this wearable features a 1920 x 1080 Micro OLED display that is capable of 1100 nits and a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut for those juicy visuals. According to ASUS's press release, users are able to drag and drop virtual screens to specific locations in their preferred aspect ratio: 16:9, 21:9, 32:9, and more.

Users interact with the glasses via a touchpad located on the left temple. This touchpad allows for customization for brightness, 3D mode activation, and screen pinning. Furthermore, the AirVision M1 is equipped with a USB-C port for charging, features DisplayPort Alt Mode for widespread compatibility, TUV-certified low blue-light and flicker reduction, noise-canceling microphones, and speakers.

Furthermore, ASUS writes that content displayed to the user won't appear on the outside of the glasses, ensuring users have a private experience with the glasses. Unfortunately, these glasses aren't wireless; they need to be connected to a PC or phone via USB-C to work. ASUS has not revealed any price point for the glasses or stated when they will become available.

Due to their size and my estimated price of less than $1,000, I can safely predict that the AirVision M1 isn't attempting to compete with the Apple Vision Pro or even the Meta Quest 3. ASUS is just doing it differently, and that's great to see!

