ASUS unveils ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses: projects huge 171-inch virtual screen at 240Hz

TL;DR: ASUS introduces the ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses featuring a 171-inch 1080p 240Hz Micro-OLED virtual display with a 57-degree view, electrochromic lenses that adapt to light, and integrated Bose 3D sound. The glasses support PC, console, and ROG Ally handhelds via versatile connectivity options.

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses, that can project a massive 171-inch 1080p 240Hz Micro-OLED virtual screen at 171 inches.

ASUS has worked with XREAL on the new ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses -- if you didn't already get that from the name of the glasses -- and are the world's first gaming glasses that use a 240Hz Micro-OLED panel with a 1080p resolution, blasting a virtual monitor space of 171 inches at 4 meters away, with a 57-degree expanded view.

ASUS says that the AR glasses cover 95% of the focused viewing area and new features, using a high-end Bose sound system with a 3D soundstage. ASUS says its new ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses feature electrochromic lens technology, making the lens adapt automatically to changing light conditions and adjusting lens transparency.

This means that if you're wearing the ASUS ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses looks away from the huge 171-inch virtual screen, the lenses become less transparent, but when looking at the screen, they tint again. ASUS also allows you to manually select your own custom transparency level, too.

ASUS's new ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses feature a ROG Control Dock that gives you a bunch of I/O including DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0, which lets you switch between using the virtual 171-inch display on your PC or console, all with a single click.

Not only that, but the gaming glasses are also compatible with ASUS's ROG Ally gaming handhelds, connecting over USB Type-C.

We're here on the ground in Las Vegas for CES 2026, and will get some hands-on (and eyes-on) with the new ASUS ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses.