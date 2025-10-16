ASUS intros ProArt PA32KCX: world's first 8K HDR Mini-LED professional monitor

ASUS unveils its new ProArt PA32KCX: the world's first 8K HDR professional monitor, with 4032 local dimming zones, and up to 1200 nits of brightness.

ASUS has just revealed its new ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX, the world's first 8K HDR Mini LED professional monitor, with 32 inches of 8K HDR through 4032-zone local dimming, 1200 nits peak brightness, and more.

The new ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor features an industry-leading Delta E<1 color difference and has a built-in motorized colorimeter to ensure professional-grade color accuracy, with the 8K 60FPS pumped through DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports, joined by dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for content creators.

The 8K HDR panel that ASUS uses on its PA32KCX offers 275 PPI, which is over double the pixels per inch (PPI) than a 32-inch 4K can display, and up to 3x the on-screen space compared to a similarly-sized 4K display. The increased pixel density and 8K resolution will offer unbelievable text clarity, as well as a massive injection of visual clarity that is perfect for anyone working with images (still images, videos, 4K HDR and 8K HDR video, etc).

The Mini-LED technology inside has been tweaked by ASUS for its new ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor, with multiple control integrated chips (IC) that independently manage the backlight zones to effectively minimize on-screen flicker during transitions to ensure high levels of sustained brightness. With a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and an industry-leading 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness, ASUS says it'll provide "outstanding contrast between the deepest black and gleaming whites".

ASUS is also using its LuxPixel technology on the new ProArt Display PA32KCX, with the company explaining: "LuxPixel™ technology is an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating that provides a paper-like screen effect. Unlike traditional matte panels which often soften imagery, LuxPixel™ technology minimizes reflections to ensure the user sees accurate colors and sharp details".

There's also some nifty Self-Calibration technology on the ProArt Display PA32KCX, as ProArt displays from ASUS include a built-in colorimeter with an innovative self-calibration feature. This standalone solution is compatible with any operating system and doesn't require additional calibration software. Users may run the calibration process at any time, or schedule it during off hours through the OSD menu.

We don't have an official price on the ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor, but it will be for sale later this month... and it won't be cheap.

ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX Professional Monitor features: