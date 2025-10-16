ASUS intros ProArt PA32KCX: world's first 8K HDR Mini-LED professional monitor

ASUS has just revealed its new ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX, the world's first 8K HDR Mini LED professional monitor, with 32 inches of 8K HDR through 4032-zone local dimming, 1200 nits peak brightness, and more.
The new ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor features an industry-leading Delta E<1 color difference and has a built-in motorized colorimeter to ensure professional-grade color accuracy, with the 8K 60FPS pumped through DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports, joined by dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for content creators.
The 8K HDR panel that ASUS uses on its PA32KCX offers 275 PPI, which is over double the pixels per inch (PPI) than a 32-inch 4K can display, and up to 3x the on-screen space compared to a similarly-sized 4K display. The increased pixel density and 8K resolution will offer unbelievable text clarity, as well as a massive injection of visual clarity that is perfect for anyone working with images (still images, videos, 4K HDR and 8K HDR video, etc).
The Mini-LED technology inside has been tweaked by ASUS for its new ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor, with multiple control integrated chips (IC) that independently manage the backlight zones to effectively minimize on-screen flicker during transitions to ensure high levels of sustained brightness. With a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and an industry-leading 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness, ASUS says it'll provide "outstanding contrast between the deepest black and gleaming whites".
ASUS is also using its LuxPixel technology on the new ProArt Display PA32KCX, with the company explaining: "LuxPixel™ technology is an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating that provides a paper-like screen effect. Unlike traditional matte panels which often soften imagery, LuxPixel™ technology minimizes reflections to ensure the user sees accurate colors and sharp details".
There's also some nifty Self-Calibration technology on the ProArt Display PA32KCX, as ProArt displays from ASUS include a built-in colorimeter with an innovative self-calibration feature. This standalone solution is compatible with any operating system and doesn't require additional calibration software. Users may run the calibration process at any time, or schedule it during off hours through the OSD menu.
We don't have an official price on the ASUS ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor, but it will be for sale later this month... and it won't be cheap.
ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX Professional Monitor features:
- 32-inch 8K UHD (7680 x 4320) adopts 4032-zone local dimming mini LED backlight with LuxPixel™ AGLR IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel
- 1200 nits peak brightness and 1000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness for exceptional color contrast
- True 10-bit color depth and Quantum Dot technology provide 100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020 color gamut, along with industry-leading Delta E < 1 color accuracy
- Built-in colorimeter supports Self / Auto calibration, as well as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional calibration software
- Multiple HDR format support, including Dolby Vision®, HLG and HDR10 (Dolby Vision will be ready in 2025/Q3 via firmware update)
- Light Sync solution support Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor for reliable color performance from the start
- Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse
- Rich connectivity including dual Thunderbolt™ 4 up to 96W Power Delivery, HDMI2.1, DisplayPort2.1, and a built-in USB Hub
- Ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments for a comfortable viewing experience
- Green Sustainability: paper packaging and energy-efficient environmental standards