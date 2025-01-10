All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Corsair unveils the sparkling 5000T LX RGB and 5000T cases at CES 2025

Corsair has announced several new products at CES 2025, with some including a portable SSD, a new LCD touchscreen, custom DRAM, and much more.

Corsair unveils the sparkling 5000T LX RGB and 5000T cases at CES 2025
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Corsair unveiled new products at CES 2025, including a portable SSD, an LCD touchscreen, and custom DRAM.

Corsair has announced several new products at CES 2025, and all of which are aimed at both PC builders and content creators.

Corsair unveils the sparkling 5000T LX RGB and 5000T cases at CES 2025 965
Corsair is one of the biggest brands in the PC hardware space, and CES 2025 didn't disappoint with the company's new offerings. Throughout touring the Corsair suite I was able to go hands-on with many of the new product offerings, and the first that stood out was the 5000T series mid-tower case, which comes in two colors white and black. The 5000T comes with support for the latest reverse-connector motherboards, Aurora RGB Lighting, LX120 RGB fans, and a iCUE link system hub for connectivity purposes.

Moreover, the 5000T has removable front and back panels, and supports up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm fans, with additional support for multiple radiators, and options for a 360mm radiator on both the front or side. Corsair demonstrated that cables could be easily routed through hidden channels on the back of the case, and that when fully constructed the majority of cables can be hidden. 5000T LX RGB and 5000T cases are available now from Corsair and other retailers, with Corsair listing the new case for $339.99 on its website.

NEWS SOURCE:corsair-newsroom.prgloo.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

