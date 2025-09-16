ASUS's new ProArt P16 laptop includes a game-changer next-gen OLED display

With its next-gen and cutting-edge Lumina Pro OLED display, ASUS's new flagship ProArt P16 laptop is one of the most impressive creator-focused laptops.

TL;DR: ASUS's ProArt P16 laptop, launching Q4 2025, features the groundbreaking Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits HDR brightness, ideal for creators. Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 HX, RTX 5090 GPU, 64GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 7, it delivers premium performance for creators and professional video editing.

ASUS's new ProArt P16 laptop is the company's latest premium flagship device for creators. ASUS is promising a 'best-in-class visual experience' with this, thanks to it being the first laptop to feature the company's new Lumina Pro OLED display. When paired with the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, it can handle 10-bit 4:2:2 video workflows with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E < 1 color accuracy.

ASUS's new ProArt P16 laptop features the impressive Lumina Pro OLED display, image credit: ASUS.

Not only that, but this new OLED display is also a touchscreen, featuring a 4K (3840 x 2400) resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate with VRR support, a 0.2ms response time, and a remarkable 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness that is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision certified. ASUS has also applied an 'advanced anti-reflection coating' to the display to enhance eye comfort while also enhancing the ambient contrast ratio. Yes, as far as displays go, the new Lumina Pro OLED sounds incredibly impressive.

Rounding out the specs, you've also got the powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 64GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB of internal PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

ASUS's new ProArt P16 laptop is on track for a Q4 2025 release, and based on all of the above, you can be sure that this is going to be one of the most expensive laptops on the market, with this premium spec variant set to debut for $3,999.99 USD. That's a lot, but the display does sound like a game-changer for creators who do the bulk of their work on portable devices, while opening the door for editors working with raw 4K and 8K video, complete with accurate color grading and RTX-enhanced tools.

Connectivity-wise, the new ProArt P16 laptop will also ship with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside high-speed USB4 and USB Type-C ports that support display and power delivery. And even with all of this, the laptop is pretty compact, weighing in at 1.95 kg (4.30 lbs), with a thickness of 1.49 - 1.83 cm.