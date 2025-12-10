HKC teases the world's first RGB Mini-LED monitor, expect it to debut at CES 2026 in January

HKC teases its next-gen RGB Mini-LED technology that will be presented to the world at CES 2026 in a few weeks time, using new RGB Mini-LED tech that will unleash ultra-bright, ultra color-accurate displays, overcoming the limitations of conventional Mini-LED technology.
The Chinese display maker has introduced what it's calling "the world's first" RGB Mini-LED display, but we did see Hisense launch its massive 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV at CES 2025 at the beginning of the year, but HKC will use the new RGB Mini-LED technology inside of new gaming monitors in 2026. This is how RGB Mini-LED technology differs from regular Mini-LED tech:
- How it works: The backlight does not use phosphor-coated blue LEDs. Instead, it uses discrete Red, Green, and Blue Mini-LED chips placed side-by-side.
- Dynamic Color: The backlight can adjust the intensity of Red, Green, and Blue light independently before it even hits the LCD layer.
- Gamut Explosion: Because the light source uses pure lasers/LEDs of red, green, and blue, the range of colors (Color Gamut) is significantly wider. It can often cover 95-100% of the BT.2020 color space, which standard Mini-LED cannot match.
If we compare this to Hisense RGB Mini-LED tech that has over 20% more color volume, even when compared to high-end QD Mini-LED displays, that shows that RGB Mini-LED tech should rival OLED and its advantages.
We will be at CES 2026 in just a few weeks' time, and we'll be sure to check out HKC and its new RGB Mini-LED panels in the flesh.