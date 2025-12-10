HKC teases the world's first RGB Mini-LED monitor, expect it to debut at CES 2026 in January

TL;DR: HKC will unveil its next-gen RGB Mini-LED technology at CES 2026, featuring discrete red, green, and blue Mini-LED chips for ultra-bright, color-accurate displays. This innovation offers a wider color gamut, rivaling OLED and surpassing conventional Mini-LEDs, targeting high-performance gaming monitors.

HKC teases its next-gen RGB Mini-LED technology that will be presented to the world at CES 2026 in a few weeks time, using new RGB Mini-LED tech that will unleash ultra-bright, ultra color-accurate displays, overcoming the limitations of conventional Mini-LED technology.

The Chinese display maker has introduced what it's calling "the world's first" RGB Mini-LED display, but we did see Hisense launch its massive 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV at CES 2025 at the beginning of the year, but HKC will use the new RGB Mini-LED technology inside of new gaming monitors in 2026. This is how RGB Mini-LED technology differs from regular Mini-LED tech:

How it works: The backlight does not use phosphor-coated blue LEDs. Instead, it uses discrete Red, Green, and Blue Mini-LED chips placed side-by-side.

The backlight does not use phosphor-coated blue LEDs. Instead, it uses discrete Red, Green, and Blue Mini-LED chips placed side-by-side. Dynamic Color: The backlight can adjust the intensity of Red, Green, and Blue light independently before it even hits the LCD layer.

The backlight can adjust the intensity of Red, Green, and Blue light independently before it even hits the LCD layer. Gamut Explosion: Because the light source uses pure lasers/LEDs of red, green, and blue, the range of colors (Color Gamut) is significantly wider. It can often cover 95-100% of the BT.2020 color space, which standard Mini-LED cannot match.

If we compare this to Hisense RGB Mini-LED tech that has over 20% more color volume, even when compared to high-end QD Mini-LED displays, that shows that RGB Mini-LED tech should rival OLED and its advantages.

We will be at CES 2026 in just a few weeks' time, and we'll be sure to check out HKC and its new RGB Mini-LED panels in the flesh.