V-Color's new DDR5-7200 R-DIMM RAM for AMD's new TRX50 platform are overclocked, ready

AMD launched its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series HEDT processors not too long ago now, featuring up to 64 cores and 192 threads of CPU power, with v-color unveiling new overclocked DDR5 R-DIMM memory that has been optimized for the new TRX50 platform.

The new v-color DDR5 overclocking R-DIMM has been tailor-made for the new TRX50 series motherboards and AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs. The company will be launching its new R-DIMM memory in 64GB kits (4 x 16GB sticks) and larger 128GB kits (4 x 32GB sticks) with speeds of up to DDR5-7200.

V-Color says that its new DDR5 OC R-DIMM memory is "primed to unleash its full potential with EXPO ready technology, designed for a diverse user base encompassing both non-overclocking users and enthusiasts who engage in overclocking, with a specific focus on content creators, intensive 3D modelers, and AI programmers".

The company says that it designed its new DDR5 OC R-DIMM memory with "meticulous precision," which offers uncompromised compatibility and enhanced performance. V-color says its new memory works on AMD TRX50 motherboards, including the new ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE Wi-Fi, GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D, and ASRock TRX50 WS motherboards.

V-color says its new DDR5 OC R-DIMM memory will be released at the end of November, so there's only a few days left to wait. They'll be available for purchase through v-color's official website at first, and then later from distribution partners worldwide.

