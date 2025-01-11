All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

V-color unveils first overclockable 256GB DDR5 module: allows for 2TB total system RAM on a PC

V-color unveils the world's first overclockable RDMM with a huge 256GB single stick: up to 6000 MT/s speeds allowing for 2TB total DDR5 memory.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: V-color has introduced the world's first overclockable 256GB RDIMM DDR5 memory modules, offering speeds up to 6000 MT/s. Available in 128GB and 256GB capacities, they support configurations up to 2TB. Optimized for GIGABYTE AI Top Series, AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro, and Intel Xeon platforms, these modules enhance AI workloads and real-time analytics. They feature ECC technology for data integrity and are available globally from January.

On the tail end of CES 2025, we've got v-color introducing the world's first overclockable 256GB RDIMM DDR5 memory module, with speeds of up to 6000 MT/s.

V-color unveils first overclockable 256GB DDR5 module: allows for 2TB total system RAM on a PC 05
5

The new v-color DDR5 OC RDIMM memory modules are the world's first overclockable registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) that will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities per module, supporting some monster RAM configurations. We're talking about 512GB (4 x 128GB), 1TB (8 x 128GB), 1TB (4 x 256GB), and an industry-first 2TB (8 x 256GB).

V-color's new overclockable DDR5 OC RDIMM modules are fully optimized for GIGABYTE AI Top Series TRX50 and W790 motherboard, perfect for the best in AI-intensive workloads, HPC, and data-driven enterprise applications. They're also optimized for the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper Prro and Intel Xeon platforms, acting as the ultimate solution for the most demanding AI workloads and real-time analytics.

V-color unveils first overclockable 256GB DDR5 module: allows for 2TB total system RAM on a PC 03V-color unveils first overclockable 256GB DDR5 module: allows for 2TB total system RAM on a PC 04
V-color unveils first overclockable 256GB DDR5 module: allows for 2TB total system RAM on a PC 01
5

Key Features and Advantages of v-color DDR5 OC RDIMM

  • Massive Capacities for Complex Applications: Special Featuring Richtek PMIC technology for unmatched speed and stability, the RDIMMs are available in 128GB and 256GB capacities per module, supporting configurations up to an incredible 2048GB (2TB). This makes them an ideal choice for AI training, real-time data analytics, and high-performance enterprise systems.
  • Enhanced Reliability with ECC Technology: Integrated Error-Correcting Code (ECC) ensures exceptional data integrity by automatically detecting and correcting memory errors, guaranteeing stability for mission-critical applications.
  • Overclocking Performance Redefined: As the world's first 1TB/2TB OC RDIMMs, these modules achieve speeds of up to 6000MT/s with timings as low as CL38, delivering breakthrough performance for memory-intensive workloads.
  • Optimized for Future-Ready Motherboards: Rigorous testing ensures full compatibility with motherboards, AMD TRX50 and INTEL W790, supporting cutting-edge AMD and Intel processors, offering peak performance for AI, HPC, and enterprise environments.

This January, the DDR5 OC RDIMM modules -- which come in 128GB, 256GB, and configurations up to 2048GB -- will be accessible worldwide via v-color's official website, online stores, and shortly authorized distributors and partners.

Photo of the V-Color DDR5 768GB (96GBx8) 6000MHz CL36 6Gx4 2Rx4 OC R-DIMM (Overclocking ECC Registered DIMM)
Best Deals: V-Color DDR5 768GB (96GBx8) 6000MHz CL36 6Gx4 2Rx4 OC R-DIMM (Overclocking ECC Registered DIMM)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$5999.99 USD
- -
Buy
$5999.99 USD
- -
Buy
£8095.14
- -
Buy
$5999.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2025 at 5:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:v-color.net

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

