V-color Manta XPrism RGB SCC KIT DDR5-6200 32GB Memory Kit Review

V-color's Manta XPrism RGB SCC KIT DDR5-6200 32GB dual channel RAM kit goes under the spot and does well but is let down by its high asking price.

TweakTown's Rating: 88% The Bottom Line The Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 Kit does fairly well in performance, but is stunning in visual appeal. The only downside is the cost confusion and limited availability, which can easily be the deal killer for most who want this setup. Pros + Tighter XMP Timings

Tighter XMP Timings + Unique Diffuser Styling

Unique Diffuser Styling + Dummy Stick Option

Dummy Stick Option + Enhanced RGB Lighting Cons - Performance could be better

Performance could be better - Cost

Cost - Availability

Availability - Default sync goes out of phase quickly Buy at Amazon The Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 Kit does fairly well in performance, but is stunning in visual appeal. The only downside is the cost confusion and limited availability, which can easily be the deal killer for most who want this setup.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

VIEW GALLERY - 29 IMAGES

Seemingly, a random email crossed the desk out of the blue, and we figured why not. The email came from a virtually unknown manufacturer to us, and while we recognized the name, we also were not too sure how big of a player they were, as we had never used their products before. V-color shot over a proposal to have a look at one of their latest kits of DDR5 to hit the shelves and is yet another company that has been very patient as we worked through our motherboard issues, but with everything up and running as intended, not only can we see what DDR5 has in store, but now we can also widen horizons and show what V-color has to offer those who made the jump to Alder Lake, or are eagerly awaiting AMD to drop their new gear.

With no previous experience with V-color, we can only say that the package sent was one of the most thorough introduction kits we have ever seen. Not only did we get the sample, but there were sticker sheets, which are cost-effective ways of making people smile, but we also received a folder with all of the literature we could ever need. Props go out to V-color for starting on the right foot and delivering confidence to this reviewer before we ever got to opening the RAM. While their attention to detail may not correlate to all matters across the board, all we can do is hope and let the chips fall where they may.

We have you here at the moment because V-color sent over the Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 KIT. In these kits, not only do you get two RAM sticks, but to fill the other two slots on many motherboards, V-color offers dummy sticks for added lighting and a slicker overall appearance. Even though many did this when DDR4 was all the rage, until now, we have yet to test these types of kits. Nevertheless, from a virtually unknown player in the DDR5 game, V-color jumps into the fray to see if they can get a recommendation from us by running with some of the big dogs and hopefully being worthy at the end of it all.

While we have the Manta XPrism RGB SCC KIT, we should explain that before getting too far into the chart we compiled from the product page. SCC stands for Speed booster, Cost-effective, and Colorful makeover. Simply put, this means a tight XMP profile, hopefully, a lower cost, and extra lighting with dummy sticks. Now that that is out of the way, this 2+2 configuration of sticks comes with the TMXPL1662836KW-DK, whereas the two stick versions out there would be the TMXPL1662836KWK, which do not come with the extra pair of dummy sticks. From what we can gather, all of the SCC 2+2 setups are 32GB of DDR5, with options in the speed of 5600, 6000, and 6200 MHz, the latter of which is what they sent us.

You can choose black or white heat spreaders, which are textured before the color applications, and sport an embossed V on either side of the stick. On top of the stick is a highly stylized diffuser bar, similar to the Royals but milky white, and the pattern is not as random. Behind the diffuser are sixteen RGB LEDs that can sync to motherboards or run the default display but requires no additional software for functionality. Dimensionally they are 135.8mm in length, 42.7mm tall, and 7.58mm thick. Plopping one on a scale showed us that each stick is 40.6 grams in weight.

We should cover the XMP profile of our set. In this instance, while V-color has it struck out as an option, we have the 6200 MHz SCC 2+2 Manta XPrism RGB. While at that speed, the profile sets the timings to 36-39-39-76 2T rather than straight forties, requiring 1.30V to operate. Lastly, we can also see that V-color backs their DDR5 with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price is the main concern regarding DDR5, as it is high across the board, and it is also the point at which the Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 kit will make quite a few cringe. Looking at the V-Color site and finding our kit there, we see it is listed at $589.99, even with it being out of stock, which is a huge cost to invest. Looking at Amazon, we found the 5600 MHz version in stock but requires just $309.99, whereas the V-Color site shows $469.99 for the same exact kit.

With what we have, being next to impossible to locate right now, all we can do is hazard a guess that in the wild, you should find them for around $400. Again, still on the high-end of DDR5 32GB kits, but no others we have tested shipped with extra RGB sticks to enhance the look on mainstream Alder Lake systems.

v-Color DDR5 Manta Xprism 32GB (16GBx2) 6200MHz Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $289.99 $319.99 - - Buy * Prices last scanned on 8/17/2022 at 1:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging and V-color Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 Kit

Packaging and V-Color Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 Kit

Even though there is little information offered, the front of the V-color Manta XPrism RGB SCC 2+2 Kit packaging is some of the coolest we have seen in the industry. With an RGB sticker, a 32GB sticker, the V-color name in the middle, and an RGB stripe at the bottom, it is certainly the trace and solder point design on the package that shines in the light that takes things to a new level, while leaving a bit of mystery as to what is inside.

Even at the back, we do not see the RAM. Instead, we see what V-color is about, while to the right is the product sticker, which also denotes the color. Across the bottom, we find the company information, various symbols, and a code to take you to the product page.

After cutting the tamper-proof sticker to open the box, we find another pair of boxes with bright orange accents. A couple of 16GB DDR5 is waiting to be used in one of the boxes. In the box behind it is a pair of dummy sticks, called the Non-DRAM Filler kit, which adds the look of more density while delivering more lighting to that area.

Inside the second box is the plastic inner packaging to keep the RAM and Non-DRAM Filler kit in pristine condition until they are opened. They form fit to the sticks while offering anti-static measures and ensure it is much harder to be crushed in transit.

V-color tells us that the black heat spreader with the embossed V in the middle is made from a copper allow, painted black in this instance. At the top are the thick stylized diffusers with round buttons passing through the spreaders with a five on them. On the spreader, to the left, the speed, density, voltage, and model number are visible in white lettering, while the right offers the XPrism name in orange and black.

Not to be confused with the working DDR5 modules in this four-part kit, the heat spreaders are clearly labeled. Off to the left, it is visible that these are the RGB non-DRAM part of the setup. If that isn't enough of a clue, the fact that there are only four gold fingers to power the lights should help tip you off.

On the back of the sticks, the styling and shape of the head spreader are the same as we saw previously, but it is where you will find the serial numbers for each part of the kit.

From this angle, representative of what you could see in your case, we can see the diamond cut pattern modeled into the diffuser bar much clearer, as well as how prominent the V-shape is on the sides.

Along with the styling that goes across the top of all bits in this kit, they also sport the Manta name and logo of this new series of memory from V-color. The high contrast of the black paint makes them visible with or without the RGB lighting active.

The inner packaging had a ghosted image of the sticks on the front of it; sure enough, the ICs showed there to match what we found under the hood. The Manta XPrism RGB are SK Hynix-based sticks using the eight H5CG48MEB0X014 chips on either PCB.

The PMIC controlling the V-Color kit is the Richtek 0D=8M F3Y, similar to the one XPG used. This unlicked component allows for more overclocking than XMP offers, should you wish to try your luck.

Fresh out of the box to the board, we booted up the Manta XPrism RGB sticks without the filler kit, as our board does not support four sticks. However, we did test them for functionality, and they work as intended. Without any outside influence, when powered, these modules deliver a rainbow of lighting moving from the top to the bottom but do get out of sync quickly.

Test System Details

To obtain the AMD CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to be quiet, ASUS, and NVIDIA, for supporting this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

Jumping into the UEFI first to enable the XMP option, we returned to windows to find the Manta XPrism RGB to deliver us 3200 MHz of speed at 36-39-39-76 2T. This profile also requests 1.30V for the VDD and VDDQ, 1.233V for the System Agent, and 1.20V from the Memory Controller.

To reach the 30-36-36-76 2T timings we found were the bottom of capability for these sticks, we increased the VDD, VDDQ, and Transmitter voltage to 1.40V and bumped the Memory Controller to 1.25V.

Using the same voltages we applied to reduce the timings, we shot for the moon to see where they stopped when it came to increasing their speed. We ended up with 6800 MHz as the top stable speed. However, we got to windows at 6933 MHz but could not pass all of the tests.

Chad's AMD DDR5 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

Intel Performance

Slightly above average is where the Manta Xprism places when using XMP in the CPU-Z single thread test. We lost 0.3 points by opting to reduce the timings but gained 3.2 points by increasing speed. Slightly outpacing the TEAM kit, which is faster than the V-color, is a good thing, but even with the overclocked run at 6800 MHz, we couldn't get to the XPG or Sabrent scores.

Falling right into line as it should, this 6200 MHz kit nets us 95996 MB/s read performance, just above the Lancer and behind both 6400 MHz options. Again, a reduction in timings was not the advantageous approach, as we lost a bit of performance there, but we hit the highest ever, 104500 MB/s running our Manta XPrism at 6800 MHz.

As it should, the Manta XPrism falls behind the 6400 MHz kits and above the 6000 MHz entry. The XMP options gave us 85128 MB/s while lowering the timings helped to the tune of 608 MB/s, but at 6800 MHz, we got a 7167 MB/s advantage over XMP write performance numbers.

Again, right where it should be, the Manta XPrism gives us an 84544 MB/s result. Tinkerers will see much more copy performance, as the jump to our timing reduction run is 1581 MB/s more, and the 6800 MHz run gets us a 9216 MB/s advantage over XMP.

The reasoning many will take from looking at this chart is that the Manta XPrism does well; look at that latency. In this instance, you would be correct, as latency helped to keep the V-color sticks from losing ground, and the tight timings didn't hurt these results either. Remember, most of these kits were running 40-40-40, not 36-39-39.

The Super Pi scores show that it favors the crap out of the V-Color Manta Xprism. Even though our best run was with the XMP setting active, all runs were sub-six-minute, and this is the first kit to do it with the XMP profile. While tinkering did not net us any advantages, the times are still very tight together.

Fire Strike Physics tends to shake up the list a bit and favors only a select few kits, and it appears that V-color is one of them. Placing second overall at XMP is an impressive move, and we got a slightly better result with more speed, but lowering the timings was no help to improving upon the great score XMP provided.

Using PCMark 10 and its wide swath of suites to test the system, we see that we get mediocre results with XMP enabled. Not horrible, but not great. Unlike the overclocked results, which take us into the 9400 range and is an impressive jump over XMP.

7-Zip results during file compression put V-Color in line by speed as expected. At the top of the chart, we can see that we gained eight seconds, opting to lower the timings. We got double that, twelve seconds back, with the addition of speed, while using the XMP timings.

To be blunt, we expected better in Cinebench from the Manta XPrism. At the bott5om of this chart is not where we expected the SMP run to land. However, things perk up when you tinker with the kit, where a reduction in timings takes the crown over speed.

With only the Caster RGB ahead of the Manta XPrism, we cannot think of any reason not to like these results. While we gained a little less than two seconds by lowering the timings, and advantage is there. The best gains were had by increasing the speed, netting thirty-eight seconds of the day back for every 4GB of data we transcode, which is a huge amount of time.

Final Thoughts

Early on, there is a high-end feel. The box is simple yet effective without putting product images on it. The inner packaging is just as nice, and when they show the kit, it is naked with the part number found under the hood, exposed for all to see, without the potential of lifting an IC from the PCB. Even down to the appearance and choice of aesthetics, there was never a time when we felt we were looking at a sub-par product. While new to us, V-color appears to have things buttoned down, and know what many potential customers want.

The looks are above average. Even with the simpler V-shape embossed on the heat spreaders, it is the diffuser that steals the show. Not only does it remind us of what G.Skill offered with the Royals, but the intensity from each stick is bright. With the addition of the extra Non-DRAM Filler sticks, the illumination gets much better for mainstream motherboard users. While many may overlook them, we also liked the buttons on the sides of the sticks, near the top, with the five on them, adding just the slightest touch of RGB to the sides. We also liked the lack of actual stickers, where V-color opted to print the information directly on the heat spreader, allowing it to blend in and not stand out like a sore thumb.

It wasn't until we got to the testing that we started to doubt what V-color had shipped us. While we cannot say it was a failure, Cinebench surely did not appreciate this kit, and our PCMark 10 score was lower than expected. Many of the other tests showed the Manta Xprism RGB kept pace by speed, and in some instances, this RAM managed top honors or very close to it, but unlike the Sabrent we just looked at, this V-Color kit is not such a clean sweep. Again, we are not saying this RAM fails to perform; there just isn't anything to get overly excited about considering the tightness of the XMP timings out of the box.

We enjoyed the flexibility of these SK Hynix ICs, allowing users to define what they want to do with the kit. Timings can be reduced, and V-color left us 600 MHz to play with in the Manta XPrism RGB memory. In all but one of the metrics, the V-Color sticks added sizable advantages to trying your luck with overclocking these kits, making the time and effort well worth the investment.

One investment bothers us, though. With Amazon not having stock of the SCC KITS versions at 6200 MHz, we can only guess the retail cost there, as it is not listed. We know that if you visit V-color, the price is $589.99. However, Amazon shows the 5600 MHz 2+2 setup for $309.99 and the 6000 MHz 2+2 kit for $369.99, based on the cost per Megahertz, which would land the 2+2 SCC Kit of 6200MHz somewhere near $399.99. Also, switching between the 32GB kits and the SCC options, there is only a $30 markup.

Redoing the match, since the standard Manta XPrism RGB 32GB kit is listed at $319.99, if the SCC Kit hits Amazon again, the price should be $349.99 to follow in step with the other offerings in the series. At $589.99, there is no way we can advise anyone to run out and grab this kit, but if had for less than $350, we can see the current market and the features of the Manta XPrism RGB SCC KIT being a contender when looking to fill all of the slots on the motherboard cheaper than buying a four by 16GB kit.