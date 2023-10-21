GIGABYTE's new TRX50 AERO D motherboard detailed, ready for 96C/192T CPUs from AMD

AMD just announced its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs alongside its new HEDT-destined Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs. The former offers up to a blistering 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4 processing power, while the HEDT-focused chip features up to 64 cores and 128 threads of Threadripping power.

Both of AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs are compatible with the new TRX50 chipset. At the same time, AMD has the new WRX90 chipset for ridiculously high-end workstations and servers that want every single drip and drop of performance, features, PCIe lanes, and more that the more expensive CPU + motherboard combo offers.

But for the HEDT market, which is much stronger and more passionate -- with the money to spend on a HEDT workstation -- this new TRX50 chipset mixed with a super-fast new thread-heavy CPU from AMD, then the new GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D motherboard will be a treat.

GIGABYTE was quick to announce its new TRX50 AERO D after AMD's reveal of the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs, with the sTR5 (SP6) socket that features 4 x DDR5 DIMMs with quad-channel DDR5 memory support. Reminder: you've only got dual-channel DDR5 memory support on consumer platforms, that's why the High-End Desktop (HEDT) processors and motherboards have far more features and abilities up their sleeve.

We don't have the exact specifications of the TRX50 chipset and the GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D motherboard in particular, but we do know that you'll be able to have multiple PCIe 5.0 graphics cards inside of this system, with 4 x M.2 slots that will offer blazing-fast speeds with tons of PCIe lanes to spare.

TRX50 AERO D Specifications: