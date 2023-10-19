AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X: 64 cores, 128 threads @ 5.1GHz, 320MB cache, 350W TDP at $4999

AMD reignites the HEDT (high-end desktop) PC market with its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs, maxed out at 64C/128T for $4999.

AMD has just announced its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper 7000 PRO series CPUs, with the "PRO" series pushing the core and thread count up to 96 cores and 192 threads.

What's new for high-end desktop (HEDT) users is the Ryzen Threadripper 7980X, offering 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power, based on the newer Zen 4 architecture and the new TRX50 platform on the sTR5 socket. AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor rockets at up to 5.1GHz max boost, with 320MB of cache in total and a 350W TDP. This is the most insane high-end desktop CPU that has ever been announced, dominating the HEDT market the day it arrives on November 21, 2023.

AMD has three new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series HEDT processors launching November 21, 2023: the flagship Ryzen Threadripper 7980X with 64 cores and 128 threads, the Ryzen Threadripper 7970X with 32 cores and 64 threads, and the Ryzen Threadripper 7960X with 24 cores and 48 threads.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X: 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 5.1GHz for $4999

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X: 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 5.3GHz for $2499

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X: 24 cores, 24 threads @ up to 5.3GHz for $1499

Each of the CPUs has a 350W TDP, with varying levels of catch and CPU boost clocks. Ryzen Threadripper 7980X tops out at 5.1GHz, while the Threadripper 7970X and 7960X processors clock a little higher: at up to 5.3GHz boost.

AMD is launching its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000, and Ryzen Threadripper 7000 PRO series CPUs will arrive on two different motherboard platforms, WRX90 and TRX50, while both of them use the same 4484-pin LGA sTR5 socket. TRX50 motherboards with the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs will feature 4-channel DDR5-5200 memory (it can take up to 1TB of ECC RDIMM memory). There's a whopping 48 x PCIe 5.0 lanes and 32 x PCIe 4.0 lanes (which is 80 lanes in total).

Compare TRX50 and its 80 lanes (PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0) to the higher-end WRX90 chipset, which packs an even more insane 128 x PCIe 5.0 lanes (as well as 8 bonus lanes on PCIe 4.0).

Donny Woligroski, senior marketing manager for consumer processors at AMD said: "We had thought we could give the market the coverage it needed, just by simplifying it down to a single platform. There was a lot of feedback a lot from consumers who needed specific solutions, and a lot from just fans who wanted access to a high-end desktop platform. We heard you; we are bringing it back. It's as simple as that".

Jack Huynh, senior vice president and GM, Computing and Graphics Business Group at AMD explains: "AMD has a long history of leading innovation in the workstation and high-performance computing segments, and this new line up of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors marks another step on that path. These processors are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class innovation and performance, and we're confident that they will unlock incredible creative potential in our users while continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency in the most capable platform on the planet".

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7950X processor is the world's most powerful high-end desktop processor, with AMD comparing it against Intel's Xeon W9-3495X processor (56 cores, 112 threads). The new Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor is up to 94% faster than the Xeon W9-3495X in Metashape and up to 76% in Maya.

In software like Unreal Engine, the new Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor is up to 32% faster than the Xeon W9-3495X processor, and up to 20% for people using Adobe After Effects.