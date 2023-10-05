V-color unleashes ultra-low CL26 timing DDR5-5600, DDR5-5800 memory

V-color Technology announces new DDR5 memory kits: 32GB and 64GB kits with speeds of 5600MHz up to 5800MHz with ultra-low timings of CL26.

We all know there are countless DDR5 memory options out in the wild now, with v-color teasing its new DDR5 memory kit for some truly extreme performance. The new unparalleled DDR5 memory specification is designed to push the boundaries of what's possible with low-latency performance, with v-color's new DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5800 memory kits.

v-color Ultra-Low-Latency XSky series DDR5 memory kits (source: v-color)

The new v-color ultra-low latency kits come in 32GB and 64GB kits (32GB = 2 x 16GB and 64GB = 2 x 32GB sticks) with latencies of CL26, which will usher in super-fast performance for gamers and enthusiasts alike. The new v-color Ultra-Low-Latency XSky series DDR5 memory kits are operating at 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V, 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5800MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V and 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V.

The company explains that its dedication to technological innovation is evident in the new Ultra-Low-Latency XSky series DDR5 memory kits, with its CL26 latency, setting new benchmarks in the DDR5 memory performance landscape. V-Color's new DDR5-5600 CL26 and DDR5-5800 CL26 memory kist showcase their performance in action by working seamlessly with Intel's Core desktop CPU family, and Intel's range of chipsets across a family of motherboards.

When can you buy them? V-color says that its new Ultra-Low-Latency XSky series DDR5 memory kits will be available in mid-October, available in both RGB and non-RGB designs within its XSky family of DDR5 memory. They will arrive in a DDR5-5600 spec with 32GB (2x16GB) as well as DDR5-5800 with 32GB, but if you want the Big Boi kit there's the DDR5-5600 spec with 64GB (2x32GB) that launch next week.