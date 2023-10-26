ASRock's new WRX90 + TRX50 motherboards: maxes out with 5 fans, 7 x PCIe x16 slots

ASRock's new WRX90 WS EVO motherboard supports 96-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX CPU, has dual 10GbE networking, and SO much more.

ASRock has just the WRX90 and TRX50 motherboard release train, announcing their new WRX90 WS EVO and TRX50 WS motherboards that are ready for AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series CPUs.

The company has created its new motherboards to support either 4-channel or 8-channel DDR5 RAM, supporting up to 1TB/2TB DDR5 ECC RDIMM memory, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, server-grade storage expansion including Slim-SAS and MCIO, super-fast 10GbE networking, and so much more.

ASRock said that its new WRX90 and TRX50 motherboards would give you the ultimate performance for almost every application, such as content creation, video rendering, high-end workstations,, and even AI machine learning.

ASRock has used a flagship-class server-grade ultra-low-loss PCB and 18+3+3 phase SPS Dr.MOS VRM design on both its new WRX90 WS EVO and TRX50 WS motherboards. This means you'll not only get the ultimate in performance but also fantastic reliability... even when you've got an insane 96-core CPU inside of the motherboard.

In order to provide the ultimate performance and longevity of its new motherboards, ASRock has used a gigantic aluminum heat pipe designed heatsink with server-grade cooling fans -- up to 5 cooling fans on the motherboard is kinda nuts, in a good way -- which provides the best in heat dissipation, with ASRock underlining this will be important when overclocking your Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processor.

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX processors have some truly next-gen connectivity when it comes to PCIe lanes. On the WRX90 chipset, you've got 144 usable PCIe 5.0/4.0 lanes, while on the TRX50 chipset, you've got 88 usable PCIe 5.0/4.0 lanes. You've got 5 x PCIe x16 slots on the ASRock TRX50 WS motherboard and a whopping 7 x PCIe x16 slots on the ASRock WRX90 WS EVO motherboard.

ASRock includes PCIe 5.0 x4 "Blazing" M.2 NVMe SSD sockets, SlimSAS (SFF-8654), and MCIO connector in order to provide the latest high-speed and stable storage expansion options.

When it comes to networking, the ASRock TRX50 WS motherboard packs Marvell10 GbE and Realtek 2.5GbE LAN ports, while the higher-end WRX90 WS EVO motherboard has server-grade Intel X710 dual 10GbE network connectivity... offering some of the best on-board networking you can get.

Here's a list of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: 96 cores, 192 threads (base: 2.5GHz, boost: 5.1GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX: 64 cores, 128 threads (base: 3.2GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX: 32 cores, 64 threads (base: 4.0GHz, boost: 5.3GHz

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX: 24 cores, 48 threads (base: 4.2GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX: 16 cores, 32 threads (base: 4.5GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX: 12 cores, 24 threads (base: 4.7GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

Here's a list of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs: