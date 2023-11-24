Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V discounted to $15 for Black Friday

Walmart's Black Friday deal offers huge discounts on some of gaming's top Rockstar titles, including RDR2 and Grand Theft Auto V for just $15 each.

Walmart has fantastic deals on some of Rockstar's best games across all console generations.

Black Friday is here, and this year's deals are legit. We've seen steep discounts across the board, from $350 PlayStation 5 consoles at Target to sub-$200 Series S's at Newegg's TikTok shop.

But what about the games? You can snag two must-play Rockstar titles for just $30 with Walmart's Black Friday games sale. Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V have been discounted to just $15 each across all platforms, so now is the perfect time to jump in and try them out if you haven't already (with 190 million copies sold worldwide, odds are you've probably played GTA V at some point, though).

The discount applies to all versions of GTA V, including the newer-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions as well as the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One titles. Red Dead Redemption 2 was only ever released on last-gen so don't expect a PS5 or Xbox Series version (a remaster or re-release may be on the way, though).

Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA V Premium Edition

