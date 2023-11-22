The 10 Best Black Friday 2023 Game and Console Deals for Xbox Series X|S

Whether you're picking up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, looking for a second controller, affordable headset, or deals on great games - we've got you.

It's been a big year for Xbox, thanks partly to the massive Activision Blizzard acquisition finally closing and the company launching its biggest game for the Xbox Series X|S with Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios. Not only that, but Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass have continued to impress with the sheer value you get for a monthly subscription.

And with Black Friday Sales kicking off, you can be sure there are several great Xbox deals to snap up. One of the great things about the latest generation of Xbox hardware is that it's the most affordable way to jump into the latest cutting-edge games. The first deal highlighted in this list is the Xbox Series S 512GB console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For $279.99 at Amazon or $249.99 at Newegg, it's the perfect gift for new gamers and veterans.

Throw in deals for Xbox Series X|S storage expansion, extra controllers, an award-winning headset from Razer that is currently heavily discounted, and some brilliant games - let's dig in!

Xbox Series S 512GB Three Month Game Pass Ultimate Starter Bundle

The Xbox Series S is the entry-level model in the Xbox Series X|S combo, offering an affordable entry point to playing the latest games. This bundle includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes PC and Cloud gaming), which means immediate access to games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more.

Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console - Includes Wireless Controller

The most powerful gaming console, the Xbox Series X, is available with a sizable $50 discount, bringing the price down to a hard-to-resist $449.00. With Microsoft's insane stable of first-party developers (which now includes the likes of Blizzard), the Xbox Series X will see a massive influx of major games in the coming years.

Original Price : $499.00

Black Friday Price : $449.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 10% Off

WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

With Xbox Game Pass, having access to a library of hundreds of games means you'll inevitably run out of storage - which makes something like the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card a hot ticket item. And there's no time like the present because this newly released, officially licensed, expansion card is currently on sale.

Original Price : $149.99

Black Friday Price : $124.98 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 17% Off

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive 5TB External Hard Drive HDD

Although you need to install Xbox Series X|S games on an SSD to play them on the console, hooking up this stylish Starfield-inspired 5TB HDD from Seagate still has a lot of value. You can back up any title you're no longer playing, and you can also use it to install any number of the dozens and dozens of Xbox One games available to play via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S's brilliant Backward Compatibility features.

Original Price : $169.99

Black Friday Price : $149.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 12% Off

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller - Pulse Red or Electric Volt

The official Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller is still one of the very best out there in terms of ergonomics, quality, and versatility. With Bluetooth, Wireless, and Wired modes, it can be used with Xbox, PC, and even Android and iOS devices.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

If you're after an affordable headset with great out-of-the-box sound, look no further than the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, which comes in Xbox green. This wired controller plugs directly into your Xbox controller, offering crisp, detailed sound and great chat quality.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $39.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 33% Off

Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition

The latest Assassin's Creed game from Ubisoft sees the series return to its roots, focusing entirely on a single city, with less open-world RPG stuff and more straight-up stealth and assassination.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $44.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 25% Off

Street Fighter 6

This year, we got arguably one of the greatest fighting games ever made with Street Fighter 6. Capcom's long-awaited sequel is smooth, stylish, fast-paced, and incredibly fun to play.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $30.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 50% Off

Forza Motorsport

If you're a fan of racing games, Forza Motorsport is all about presenting the most realistic and engaging four-wheel racing you're likely to see. And with plenty of updates on the way, this one will evolve in the years ahead.

Original Price : $69.99

Black Friday Price : $51.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 26% Off

Resident Evil 4

Capcom's built-from-the-ground-up remake of the iconic survival horror and action game Resident Evil 4 is one of the most well-received games released this year, sporting incredible new visuals and expanded gameplay.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $30.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 50% Off

Diablo IV

Blizzard's Diablo IV represents a return to form for the studio while being one of the best action RPGs ever made. With seasonal content, expansions, and multiple classes to choose from, now's the time to slay demons this holiday season in Sanctuary.