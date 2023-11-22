The 10 Best Black Friday 2023 Game and Console Deals for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch hit the scene in 2017; now, in 2023, it's easily the most popular gaming console. With some of the best games from Nintendo's talented first-party studios, third-party support, and countless indies ready to play - even if there's a Switch 2 coming in 2023, the original console-meets-handheld hybrid is still a great choice for the holidays.

With Black Friday 2023 deals in full swing, there are several great deals to be had when it comes to the Nintendo Switch - and if you're after the console itself, there are a couple of brilliant bundles up for grabs that include Mario Kart 8 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latter is paired with a Nintendo Switch OLED, which offers one of the best screens for any handheld gaming device.

So, strap on those Joy-Cons as we go through the best Black Friday 2023 deals for Nintendo Switch - covering consoles, controllers, accessories, storage expansion, and games.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

This Nintendo Switch bundle includes the brilliant Mario Kart 8 and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo's online service for multiplayer gaming also adds a stack of new courses for Mario Kart 8 and the ability to play classic NES, SNES, and N64 games.

Original Price : $349.99

Black Friday Price : $299.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 15% Off

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Another console bundle, this time for the OLED refresh, which gives the Nintendo Switch a larger and more vibrant OLED display panel. Throw in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the most celebrated games on the console, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and this is a great deal.

Original Price : $349.99 + $59.99

Black Friday Price : $349.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 20% Off

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle

Like other Nintendo consoles before it, the Nintendo Switch offers countless hours of multiplayer fun for family and friends. Odds are if you pick up a Switch, you'll be looking to snap up a second pair of Joy-Con controllers - and this bundle gives you exactly that with the added bonus of Super Mario Party.

Original Price : $149.99

Black Friday Price : $99.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 30% Off

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch - Purple

The Nintendo GameCube controller and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate go hand-in-hand, which players use professionally. Although it dates back to the Nintendo GameCube from 2001, it's still a great controller, one of Nintendo's best. So why not use one to play Switch games?

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $42.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 28% Off

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1

Getting a comfortable and great-sounding headset for the Nintendo Switch is a must as a portable console. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is an award-winning headset from the company, and it is affordable, too, thanks to this Black Friday 2023 deal.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $49.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 18% Off

SanDisk 512GB and 1TB microSDXC-Cards Licensed for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much in the way of internal storage, but the good news is that with microSD support, you can exponentially expand the amount of space you have to install games on very easily. These two options - in 512GB and 1TB form - from SandDisk offer excellent speed and reliability and are also Nintendo licensed.

Original Price : $129.99 (512GB) and $149.99 (1TB)

Black Friday Price (512GB) : $52.91 (Buy It Here)

Black Friday Price (1TB) : $99.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 59% Off (512GB) and 33% Off (1TB)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

This collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft brings a taste of turn-based tactics to the Mushroom Kingdom. Full of charm, humor, and excellent design, it's another brilliant Mario outing on the Switch.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $29.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 50% Off

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is another collaboration, bringing the over-the-top button-mashing action from the Dynasty Warriors series to Nintendo's premiere fantasy turn-based strategy series.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $24.91 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 58% Off

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition

This offshoot of the insanely popular Minecraft adds a dose of action and strategy in an engaging single-player and co-op adventure.

Original Price : $49.99

Black Friday Price : $29.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 40% Off

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If you're a fan of RPGs and own a Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 should be at the top of your list. Even though it's the third entry in the popular series, you don't need to be familiar with the first two games because, like Final Fantasy, each new Xeno-adventure features a new setting, story, and cast of characters.