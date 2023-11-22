The 10 Best Black Friday 2023 Game and Console Deals for PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 is the successor to the popular PlayStation 4, bringing high-end 4K gaming to the masses backed by excellent first-party franchises like The Last of Us and God of War. With a recent and more efficient 'Slim' redesign and a big list of amazing games released throughout 2023, we've compiled our list of the 10 Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals.

Whether you're looking to get a PS5 in time for the holidays, snap up a second controller, or play through the epic cinematic adventure that is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while saving up to 57% off, this is the list for you. Plus, if you want to expand your PS5's storage with an additional 2TB or 4TB of room to install games - we've got you covered.

The PlayStation 5 Slim Console heads up our Black Friday Deals for PS5, which arrives in two bundle flavors - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. Available for just $499 over at Amazon, not only do you get the latest 'Slim' PS5, but your pick of one of the two biggest games released this holiday season.

PlayStation 5 Slim Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

It's a new look PlayStation 5 for the holiday season, with a smaller physical size, 1TB of storage, and a detachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. It features the same internal hardware as the launch PS5 model, albeit 30% smaller and 18% lighter. This PlayStation 5 Slim Console comes with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the recent AAA hit from Insomniac Games.

Original Price : $559.99

Black Friday Price : $499.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 11% Off

PlayStation 5 Slim Console - Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

This PlayStation 5 Slim Console bundle comes with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, the latest installment in gaming's most popular franchise. Although word out there hasn't been kind to the latest Call of Duty campaign, the multiplayer and zombie side of the experience is proving to be a hit.

Original Price : $559.99

Black Friday Price : $499.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 11% Off

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers are on sale this Black Friday, making it the perfect time to pick up a second controller (or a fresh one) - so why not get one in 'Midnight Black.' This color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic PlayStation 4, which makes it our pick.

Original Price : $69.99

Black Friday Price : $49.00 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 30% Off

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB SSD (Compatible with PS5)

The award-winning Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB SSD (check out our in-depth review) is a great choice for adding extra storage to your PS5, with 2TB giving you 3X the space to install games compared to simply using the internal storage.

Original Price : $124.99

Black Friday Price : $109.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 12% Off

Patriot Memory Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB SSD (Compatible with PS5)

Another award winner, the Patriot Memory Viper VP4300 Lite 4TB SSD (check out our in-depth review), offers a massive 4 Terabytes of additional game storage for your PlayStation 5. That's enough to subscribe to PlayStation Plus and install anything and everything you see.

Original Price : $224.99

Black Friday Price : $199.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 11% Off

Resident Evil 4

Capcom's built-from-the-ground-up remake of the iconic survival horror and action game Resident Evil 4 is one of the most well-received games released this year, sporting incredible new visuals and expanded gameplay.

Original Price : $59.99

Black Friday Price : $39.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 33% Off

God of War Ragnarok

The sequel to one of the most popular and beloved PS4 games - God of War Ragnarok, picks up the story where Kratos and Atreus' last adventure left things.

Original Price : $69.99

Black Friday Price : $34.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 50% Off

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest entry in the long-running series, and this time, it dips into Game of Thrones territory with a drama and action-packed cinematic journey that looks and runs fantastic on PS5 hardware.

Original Price : $69.99

Black Friday Price : $39.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 43% Off

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is another sequel (what can we say, it's been a great year for follow-ups), and if you're a fan of Star Wars, this is easily one of the best videogames set in the iconic far-away galaxy from a long time ago.

Original Price : $69.99

Black Friday Price : $29.99 (Buy It Here)

Discount: 57% Off

EA SPORTS FC 24

After losing the FIFA license in a split that was anything but amicable, EA SPORTS FC 24 is, for all intents and purposes, FIFA 24 - the latest installment in the World Game. Whether you're playing alone or with friends, this is digital soccer or digital football of the highest order.