The best-selling PlayStation game in history has been revealed, and it won't surprise you

Thanks to three generations of game sales, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling and best-earning video game ever released on the PlayStation in the US.

Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling video game ever released on Sony's PlayStation console, new data from analyst firm Circana has revealed.

GTA V has ousted big-name Call of Duty titles and Minecraft to become PlayStation's top game. According to new data from Circana's Mat Piscatella, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-earning and best-selling video game in the United States, by dollar revenue and unit sales, in the 30-year history of the PlayStation brand.

Call of Duty has far and away more games than any other franchise or series on the list, with COD taking up 11 out of the top 20 spots in dollar revenue.

The top trend reflects GTA V's astronomical cumulative sales figures; the game is over a decade old and has been released on three separate PlayStation console generations, including the PS3 in 2013, the PS4 in 2014, and the PS5 in 2022.

Rockstar has also sold over 215 million copies worldwide, meaning GTA V alone has sold more than entire video game franchises combined, including Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, and Final Fantasy.

We'd be remiss not to mention Red Dead Redemption 2 as the #3 best-earning and best-selling game on the platform. Rockstar Games actually has three games on the best dollar earners list, with GTA V, RDR2, and GTA Vice City. The outlaw simulator has shipped an impressive 77 million units worldwide across just a single console generation--the PS4 and Xbox One generation--and is still hailed as a masterpiece.

The biggest thing to remember about this data is that PlayStation evolved exponentially with time; the platform currently reaches over 118 million monthly active users, and back in the early days of the PS1 and PS2 era, users couldn't buy games directly from digital storefronts.