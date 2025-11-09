Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks $10.2 billion since GTA V's release

Rockstar Games' best-selling Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated at least a whopping $10.22 billion in revenue since GTA V's release in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the best-earning video game franchises of all time, and new data shows the series has made at least $10.2 billion since the launch of 2013's GTA V.

Take-Two's latest Q2 results give a quick refresh on the company's biggest games and confirmed some eye-opening numbers: GTA V has sold 220 million copies, and alongside Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two Interactive now has 2 of the 5 best-selling games of all time under its belt.

The report also gives a quick refresh on total Grand Theft Auto sales figures, and every quarter we cumulatively run these numbers with GTA V's huge $1.4 billion launch as a starting reference point. According to Take-Two's Q2'26 report, the GTA franchise has made at least $10.221 billion over the last 12 years since Grand Theft Auto V's release.

Grand Theft Auto franchise metrics

$10.22 billion earned since GTA V's launch

460 million franchise game sales

GTA V has shipped 220 million copies

GTA Trilogy remaster has sold over 30 million

The franchise made $172.253 million in Q2'26, down -22% from last quarter but up slightly year-over-year. The revenue was driven by a combination of GTA V sales, GTA Online microtransactions, and the newer GTA trilogy remaster, which had tacked on a healthy 5 million copies sold the quarter prior.

With GTA 6 recently delayed, Rockstar is making big moves to try to help spark holiday spending within GTA Online with two major promotions. GTA V is coming to PlayStation Plus this month, new reports indicate, and Rockstar also just rotated GTA Online into the GTA+ catalog on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing access for $7.99 instead of the $19.99 price tag for the standalone version.