Starfield faces steep competition on PS5, doesn't break into top 10 best-sellers on US PlayStation Store

Starfield is out today on PlayStation 5, but the game is facing steep competition on the US PS Store as it faces off against highly-discounted games.

TL;DR: Starfield launched on PS5 but ranks 16th on the US PlayStation Store, trailing behind newer releases and discounted older games.

Starfield came out today on the PlayStation 5, but Bethesda's new RPG faces strong-selling rivals on the US PlayStation Store.

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Today, Bethesda's latest game Starfield came out on PS5. This is yet another marquee PS5 release for Xbox as the company continues moving away from platform-exclusive content. Current standings on the US PlayStation store show that Starfield is facing some pretty steep competition, with the game not breaking into the top 10 best-selling games on the US-based store.

According to the current standings, Starfield is #16 on the US PS Store best-sellers list, indicating that gamers are indeed interested in buying the game, but not as much as some of the other titles. Starfield is currently one spot above Resident Evil 9 Requiem.

The big roadblock is mostly made up of a mix of newer releases like Crimson Desert (#6) and MLB The Show 26 (#4) as well as older catalog games that have been discounted--some, like EA Sports FC26 and NBA 2K26, have been heavily discounted to $20 and below.

Other entries include the usual suspects like free-to-play hits Roblox (#7), Marvel Rivals (#10), Apex Legends (#11), and Rainbow Six Siege (#15). These games aren't paid titles, but they make the list based on their respective revenues from in-game microtransactions.

By virtue of these sales, both EA and Take-Two typically have more entries on the list than other publishers. Both companies will usually discount their respective sports games from previous years, giving gamers an opportunity to buy older titles for cheaper. Rockstar's one-two power punch combo with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 frequently show up on this list.

According to our more limited and immediate tracking, which started on April 1, 2026, Starfield didn't break into the top 25 best-selling games on the US PlayStation Store until April 3, where it appeared at #25.

April 4 - #21

April 5 - #18

April 6 - #18

April 7 - #16

Unfortunately, we didn't track the PS Store's top best-sellers listings when Starfield's pre-orders went live on PS5, so bear in mind the positionings could have been much stronger for the game before release.

Starfield was indeed the #1 top pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store as of March 31, 2026, with two editions on the list, including the $70 deluxe version at #1.

The purpose of this article is to show seasonality of games released around the Q1/Q2 timeframe, and how discounts on catalog games can provide steep competition for new releases like Starfield.