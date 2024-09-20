Rockstar Launcher leaks tease GTA 6, GTA 5 Gen9, and RDR1 are coming to the PC

Rockstar Launcher leak teases that the developer is working on GTA 6, GTA 5 Gen9 and Red Dead Redemption 1 for teh PC, should be coming in 2025.

It looks like Rockstar Games is cooking up Grand Theft Auto 6, Grand Theft Auto 5 Gen9, and Red Dead Redemption 1 for the PC with some juicy Rockstar Launcher leaks.

Rockstar left some metadata behind in its latest GTA 5 update, with files left over confirming that the game is getting BattleEye anti-cheat support, but there's also some unannounced PC titles in the mix. There are directories for "Americas", "GTA V Gen9", and "Red Dead Redemption".

What is codename "Americas"? The GTA community knows Project Americas as the internal codename for GTA 6, something that was first reported all the way back in 2018. We know that GTA 6 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, but the PC release we're expecting for 2026 or later. But, now we know that Rockstar is working on GTA 6 for the PC under "Project Americas" in the Rockstar Launcher.

There are mentions of "GTA V Gen9" in there as well, which are expected to see the PC version get some of the console features including ray-traced shadows and reflections, enhanced wildlife in GTA Online, and faster vehicles. The console versions of GTA 5 also include native HDR support, the Career Builder in GTA Online, and the vehicle organization interaction menu.

Red Dead Redemption 1 is also noted, which has been rumored for a while now... leading us to believe that 2025 is going to be a monster year for Rockstar. GTA 6 is guaranteed for release, upgraded versions of GTA V and RDR 1 on the PC? GTA 6 on the PC in 2026? Bring it on, man.

