Intel Core Ultra 100H 'Meteor Lake' from MSI spotted: new 'AI laptop' starts at $1049

MSI's new fleet of AI laptops are on their way, with Intel's new Core Ultra 100H "Meteor Lake" series CPUs starting at $1049.

MSI's new AI laptops with Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs (source: Newegg)

We are to expect MSI's new AI laptops to arrive in designs between 13.3-inch and 16-inch, with "AI" everywhere... for gamers, content creators, and everyone in between. MSI is getting Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs into their AI laptops, with new models in their Prestige, Stealth, and Creator Pro range of laptops.

The upcoming MSI Studio laptops have Intel Meteor Lake CPUs, compared to the current fleet that has up to the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The first few models of MSI's new AI laptops don't have discrete graphics, but I'm sure that will be changed in the coming months with even more "AI laptops" unveiled by MSI and other laptop makers.

MSI uses the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, a 16-core, 22-thread CPU with base CPU clocks of 3.8GHz and boost CPU clocks of up to 4.8GHz inside of its new AI laptops. We have a few different models, ranging between 16GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM and between 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD options. Prices are hovering around $1049 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD + 13.3-inch AI laptop, up to $1649 for the 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD + 16-inch AI laptop.

MSI's upcoming Core Ultra 100H "Meteor Lake" AI laptops:

Prestige 16 AI Studio

Prestige 16 AI Evo

Prestige 16 AI Studio Evo

Stealth 14 AI Studio

Stealth 14 AI

Stealth 16 AI Studio

Stealth 14 AI

Creator Pro 16 AI Studio

Stealth Pro 16 AI

We should expect more details on these laptops during Intel's "AI Everywhere" event on December 14, where the MSI AI laptops should hit retailer shelves on the same day.