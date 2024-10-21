All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel Core Ultra 200H 'Arrow Lake-H' laptop CPUs: flagship Core Ultra 9 285H has 45W TDP

Intel's mainstream Arrow Lake CPUs for laptops should be the Core Ultra 200H series: will be joined by the Core 200H, Core 200U, and Ultra 200HX processors.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Intel's new Core Ultra 200H series "Arrow Lake-H" laptop processors will see a flagship Core Ultra 9 285H for laptops with 16 cores and a 45W TDP.

We've recently been learning of new Core Ultra 200HX, Core 200H and Core 200U series processors by leaker "Jaykihn" but now we've got some more leaks on the Core Ultra 200H series, which are based on Arrow Lake silicon (Core 200H + Core 200U are based on Raptor Lake Refresh silicon).

Intel's new Core Ultra 200H series "Arrow Lake-H" processors will have 3 types of cores: Lion Core P-Cores, Skymont E-Cores, and Skymont LP-Cores with a total of 16 cores through a configuration of 6P + 8E + 2LP. We should expect to see this configuration spread across 3 SKUs with the Core Ultra 9 285H, Core Ultra 7 265H, and Core Ultra 5 255H processors with 5.0GHz+ boost clocks and a full integrated GPU solution.

Intel's new Core Ultra 285H processors will pack 16 cores and 16 threads (no Hyper-Threading here) with boost clocks of up to 5.4GHz with 1-2 active cores. The E-Cores will boost up to 3.7GHz, while the integrated GPU features 8 Xe-Cores (twice as much as the Arrow Lake-HX processors).

Arrow Lake CPUs will see Intel use its upgraded Xe-LPG+ architecture (aka Xe with XMX) which is an upgrade over Meteor Lake (Core Ultra 100H series processors) that use the Xe-LPG GPU. We have a 45W TDP on the Core Ultra 9 285H, while the remaining Arrow Lake-H processors will have a 28W TDP.

Intel will debut its new Core Ultra 200H series "Arrow Lake-H" processors in Q1 2025, with a reveal at CES 2025 I'm sure.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

