Intel at Hot Chips 2024: Lunar Lake has over 20% more MT, ST performance than Meteor Lake

Intel has detailed its next-generation Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors at Hot Chips 2024 this week, highlighting major 3x improved latency and bandwidth improvements over Meteor Lake.

The company will launch its new Lunar Lake CPUs as its new flagship SoC for the next-gen of AI PCs, with a breakthrough in x86 power efficiency -- up to 40% lower SoC power consumption. Intel promises "exceptional core performance" with similar single-threaded performance at half the power.

Intel says its new Xe2-based Battlemage GPU inside of Lunar Lake chips will offer a "massive leap in graphics" performance, with 50% more gaming performance from the integrated GPU inside of Lunar Lake -- Battlemage -- versus the integrated GPU inside of current-gen Meteor Lake chips: Alchemist. There will be "unmatched AI compute" performance from Lunar Lake with up to 120 TOPS platform-wide (CPU, GPU, NPU combined).

Lunar Lake will be limited to only 32GB of RAM, because Intel is using on-package memory technology for the new Core Ultra 200V series processors. This means that each Lunar Lake CPU shipped will feature either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533, sitting right next to the CPU, GPU, and NPU on the Lunar Lake chip.

Intel wlil be introducing new Lion Cove P-Cores inside of Lunar Lake, with an overhaul of the architecture and generational IPC performance improvements and future scalability. The Lion Core P-Cores have AI-based power management, up to 12MB of shared L3 cache, an enhanced memory subsystem, and up to 14% more IPC performance over the previous-gen Redwood Cove P-Cores.

Redwood Core P-Cores are inside of Meteor Lake right now, so Lunar Lake out of the gate has a decent 14% average IPC improvement on the Lion Cove P-Cores.

Lunar Lake will have Lion Cove P-Cores, but it'll also have Skymont E-Cores that have been improved, too. There's up to 38% more performance out of the Skymont IPC over the Meteor Lake LP E-Cores in single-threaded integer performance, while up to a whopping 68% IPC improvement in single-threaded FP performance.

Next up, the next-gen Xe2 "Battlemage" GPU inside of Lunar Lake which promises 50% more gaming performance over the Xe "Alchemist" GPU inside of Meteor Lake. There's up to 67 TOPS of AI performance from the Battlemage "Xe2" GPU, with new XMX engines, 8 2nd Gen Xe Cores, eDP 1.5 support, 8 larger ray tracing units, 8MB of L2 cache, and more.

Intel is all about AI obviously, with the next-gen NPU4 inside of Lunar Lake having an increased NPU size allowing it to run next-gen AI workloads, increased clock speeds and efficiency, and has been optimized for modern AI.

The new NPU4 inside of Lunar Lake is the largest integrated and dedicated AI accelerator for the AI PC, says Intel, with up to 48 TOPS of AI performance.

All in all, Lunar Lake has 20% more multi-threaded performance with lower core counts, more than 20% more single-threaded performance, but more importantly, delivers the same single-threaded performance that Meteor Lake does, but at 50% less power.

Intel plans more than twice the performance-per-watt in productivity, AI throughput that is 3x the throughput across the NPU, GPU, and CPU. Then there's Battlemage, offering a 50% leap in gaming performance, while on battery life, Lunar Lake reduces the SoC power by up to 40% which is a "major step for mobile in which users will notice".