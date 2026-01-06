Dell's new XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops announced at CES 2026 with Intel Panther Lake CPUs

Dell unveils new XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPUs, and a tease of its new XPS 13 laptop.

Dell has announced its new XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops at CES 2026, with a tease of its new XPS 13 thrown into the mix, all powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs.

The new XPS 16, XPS 14, and XPS 13 laptops are a return to the original XPS branding, after Dell's major misstep in 2025 with its now gone Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max naming... very Apple-like, but now the XPS brand returns in original form.

The new Dell XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops are designed as a productivity powerhouse, with a premium design through CNC-machined aluminum used for the chassis, Gorilla Glass 3 production, and arriving as an ultra-thin, lightweight laptop that starts at only 14.6mm thin and 3 lbs.

This includes upgraded hardware, fantastic OLED displays, up to 27 hours of battery life or up to 40+ hours of local video playback.

Inside, the new XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops are powered with Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, with CPU options between the Core Ultra 5 325, Core Ultra 7 355, Core Ultra X7 358H, and the Core Ultra X9 388H.

The flagship Core Ultra X9 388H will give you up to 16 cores of CPU power at up to 5.1GHz, 18MB of cache, and 12 Xe3-based GPU cores.

Dell says that its new XPS 16 will run at 25W power in Optimized mode and 35W in Performance mode, while the smaller XPS 14 operates at 19W in Optimized mode, and 27W in Performance mode. However, the full-turbo performance will see the XPS 16 and XPS 14 at 65W when needed, while cooling arrives with a dual-fan configuration, with the fans being 61% bigger and make 36% less noise.

RAM options include 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of LPDDR5X memory at between 7467 MT/s and 9600 MT/s speeds, while SSD options include 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and up to 4TB Gen4 SSD storage. There's also support for Gen5 SSDs if you want 14GB/sec+ read speeds.

Dell also teased its new XPS 13, an expansion in the XPS family of laptops, which would be the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever, measuring under 13mm and sporting the same premium quality, high-end OLED display, and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs. Dell's smaller XPS 13 laptop is expected to launch later this year.

Dell's new XPS 16 laptop will start at $2199, and the XPS 14 will start from $2049, with availability on January 6.