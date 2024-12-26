Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX 'Arrow Lake-HX' CPU spotted: 24C/24T chip at up to 5.3GHz speeds

Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake-HX processor spotted: new Core Ultra 9 275HX chip hits Geekbench with 24C/24T at up to 5.3GHz clock speeds.

Intel's new high-end Arrow Lake-HX laptop processors aren't far away, with the new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor spotted on Geekbench, check it out:

The new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor was spotted inside of a new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop with 24 cores and 24 threads, boosting at up to 5.3GHz and sporting 36MB of L3 cache. The Core Ultra 9 275HX will be one of the higher-end models of the new Core Ultra 200HX family, with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX taking the top spot.

Intel has dropped Hyper-Threading (HT) from its Arrow Lake CPUs in both desktop and laptop form, with the Core Ultra 9 275HX featuring a lower boost clock than the 285HX, with the 275HX featuring a base clock of 2.7GHz and boost clock of up to 5.3GHz with a maximum boost of 5.5GHz. We should also expect an Xe-LPG integrated GPU with 64 EUs and a boost clock of up to 2.0GHz.

Intel is expected to unveil its new Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs at CES 2025 in just a couple of weeks time.

We can expect the following Arrow Lake-HX processors:

Core Ultra 9 285HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.5GHz

Core Ultra 9 275HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.4GHz

Core Ultra 7 265HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.3GHz

Core Ultra 7 255HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.2GHz

Core Ultra 5 245HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz

Core Ultra 5 235HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz (slower 2.9GHz base)

This means that Intel Core Ultra 200 and Core 200 series are split into the following:

Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (desktop)

Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs (laptop + 32GB RAM max)

Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (laptop, high-perf)

Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop)

While these new Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" enthusiast laptop CPUs sound great, the naming schemes are getting out of control (on both sides). I've compiled a list of what CPUs are on the market now, and the ones coming in the next few months and it's going to be hella confusing for consumers:

Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" (laptop processor)

Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop processor)

Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" (laptop processor + NPU)

Intel Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" (laptop processor)

Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" (desktop processor)

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" (desktop + laptop processor)

Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" (desktop + laptop processor)

The same goes for AMD:

AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" (laptop processor + NPU)

AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" (laptop processor + NPU)

AMD Ryzen 200 series "Hawk Point Refresh" (laptop processor)

AMD Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" (laptop processor)

AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" (desktop processor)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" (desktop processor)

