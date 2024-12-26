Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX 'Arrow Lake-HX' CPU spotted: 24C/24T chip at up to 5.3GHz speeds

Intel's new high-end Arrow Lake-HX laptop processors aren't far away, with the new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor spotted on Geekbench, check it out:
The new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor was spotted inside of a new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop with 24 cores and 24 threads, boosting at up to 5.3GHz and sporting 36MB of L3 cache. The Core Ultra 9 275HX will be one of the higher-end models of the new Core Ultra 200HX family, with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX taking the top spot.
Intel has dropped Hyper-Threading (HT) from its Arrow Lake CPUs in both desktop and laptop form, with the Core Ultra 9 275HX featuring a lower boost clock than the 285HX, with the 275HX featuring a base clock of 2.7GHz and boost clock of up to 5.3GHz with a maximum boost of 5.5GHz. We should also expect an Xe-LPG integrated GPU with 64 EUs and a boost clock of up to 2.0GHz.
Intel is expected to unveil its new Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs at CES 2025 in just a couple of weeks time.
We can expect the following Arrow Lake-HX processors:
- Core Ultra 9 285HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.5GHz
- Core Ultra 9 275HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.4GHz
- Core Ultra 7 265HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.3GHz
- Core Ultra 7 255HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.2GHz
- Core Ultra 5 245HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz
- Core Ultra 5 235HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz (slower 2.9GHz base)
This means that Intel Core Ultra 200 and Core 200 series are split into the following:
- Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (desktop)
- Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs (laptop + 32GB RAM max)
- Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (laptop, high-perf)
- Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop)
While these new Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" enthusiast laptop CPUs sound great, the naming schemes are getting out of control (on both sides). I've compiled a list of what CPUs are on the market now, and the ones coming in the next few months and it's going to be hella confusing for consumers:
- Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" (laptop processor + NPU)
- Intel Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" (desktop processor)
- Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" (desktop + laptop processor)
- Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" (desktop + laptop processor)
The same goes for AMD:
- AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" (laptop processor + NPU)
- AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" (laptop processor + NPU)
- AMD Ryzen 200 series "Hawk Point Refresh" (laptop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" (laptop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" (desktop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" (desktop processor)
