Intel Meteor Lake CPU delays leave OEMs 'royally pissed'

Intel's various delays with its new Meteor Lake CPU launch have left OEMs 'royally pissed' at the company, according to the latest leaks.

Intel has reportedly left its OEM partners "royally pissed" after major delays to its new Meteor Lake platform. Coincidentally, the company just announced its new AI Everywhere event for December 14, where it will not only introduce its newly-rebranded Core Ultra CPUs, but also the new Meteor Lake CPUs that will have some tricks -- namely AI -- up its sleeve.

In a new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead had a bunch to reveal about AMD's new Zen 5-based APU launching in 2025, but also had some news regarding Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs and that their delay has left OEMs "royally pissed". MLID said that OEMs aren't happy because they don't have Meteor Lake laptops ready for the holiday season, and now they've resorted to buying the competitors' processors inside of different laptops.

This means Intel OEMs are now "rushing to buy as much" Phoenix and Rembrandt-R powered laptops, which they were NOT going to do if Intel had Meteor Lake on the market already. The launch event for Meteor Lake happening on December 14, which means we won't have Meteor Lake laptops until the first few weeks of January 2024.

MLID said: "Meteor Lake is 10-25% better than Phoenix, launching so late, availability in Q1 2024, it's coming out so late that it's missed back to school and OEMs are "royally pissed" that they do not have Meteor Lake laptops ready for the holiday season, and now they're rushing to buy as much Phoenix and Rembrandt-R for some of their products, which they weren't going to do if Meteor Lake was ready. Meteor Lake has left AMD a bit of an opening this holiday season".