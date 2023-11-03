Microsoft preparing 'AI PC' branding for 2024 systems

Microsoft reportedly about to announce a new 'brand' for the PC -- the AI PC -- which will see AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm all push AI prowess.

Published
2 minutes & 42 seconds read time

Microsoft is reportedly looking at pushing full steam ahead into the world of AI -- riding the wave of artificial intelligence that saw the company launching its generative AI-powered Copilot software for Microsoft 365 enterprise customers this week -- and now we're expecting the rise of the "AI PC" in 2024 and beyond. What will the "AI PC" do more than a "non-AI PC"? Well, we don't know, and I don't think it'll be much.

Microsoft preparing 'AI PC' branding for 2024 systems 502
Open Gallery 2

We're seeing Qualcomm push AI into its processors, AMD has Ryzen AI on some of its processors, and Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs will have a dedicated AI chip that will handle artificial intelligence tasks. What are those tasks? Well, we're going to see them shoved down our throat over the coming 18 months... where it seems Microsoft will be leading the charge with Windows and Office and AI-powered "Copilot" additions.

The next sticker on computer systems will be for the "AI PC," and it seems Microsoft will have a particular metric -- an AI benchmark of TOPS performance -- that an "AI PC" would perform and be scored on its AI performance. This will give Microsoft another noose to tie around OEM's necks, making sure they fall into line with "AI PC" performance on their new systems.

Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake CPUs feature an AI chip that the company will say has "Core AI capabilities" that we'll find out about on December 14 at their "AI Everywhere" event, where they'll unveil the new Meteor Lake CPUs. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explained recently that "the arrival of the AI PC represents an inflection point in the PC industry." AMD CEO Lisa Su said that the company "expected some growth going into 2024 as we think about sort of the AI PC cycle and some of the (Microsoft) Windows refresh cycles".

Wait... what is Copilot in Windows? Microsoft's new Copilot for Windows 11 is an AI-powered intelligence assistant that will help you get answers and inspirations from across the web, has support for creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand. To access it, update to the latest version of Windows and then press the Windows key + C, and you'll access Copilot.

I'm sure we're going to see the "AI PC" tied into Copilot and maybe some upgraded abilities over the next 3-6-9 months, which will allow Microsoft to push in this new system and have OEMs offer "AI PCs" with varying AI performance. Ugh. I don't know if I like this idea one bit.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4080

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1157.69
$1157.69$1157.69-
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2023 at 2:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:semiaccurate.com, reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags