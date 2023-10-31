Intel announces 'AI Everywhere' event for December 14, new Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPUs

Intel will introduce its new Core Ultra branding, with its new Meteor Lake chip packing a CPU, GPU, and VPU... a new AI-dedicated chip with 'Core AI'.

Intel's new Core Ultra branding, its new Meteor Lake CPU, new AI abilities, and more will be oh show at Intel's just-announced "AI Everywhere" event, which will take place on December 14.

We can expect a live stream from Intel that will see the company introduce Intel Core Ultra CPUs, shifting away from the Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 branding and into Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, Core Ultra 9, and more. These new CPUs will feature the new Meteor Lake architecture, which will power the new Core Ultra CPUs. Inside, we have a CPU, GPU, and an AI-dedicated VPU design. This event is "AI Everywhere," so we can see Intel wants to highlight its big entry into AI.

Intel will call the AI side of its Meteor Lake CPU as "Core AI capabilities," but we won't know the nitty gritty of that until the AI Everywhere event on December 14. Intel explains: "Join Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders for Intel's "AI Everywhere" event. Marking a momentous year for the company, Intel will accelerate its execution engine and power AI workloads across the data center, the cloud and the edge with the launch of 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® Core™ Ultra processors".

Meteor Lake won't be revolutionary, but it does have some impressive new abilities with the SoC Tile featuring new low-power island E-Cores, the first built-in NPU AI engine, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 support, 8K HDR and AV1 sup[port, native HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 standards, and an integrated memory controller and DDR.

GPU-wise, Meteor Lake has an Intel Arc-based GPU with dedicated ray-tracing units and up to 8 Xe Cores on the chip itself. The "Xe LPG" GPU will have up to 2x the performance-per-watt of the Xe LP GPU. Another mention is that Meteor Lake's integrated GPU will be the first to have an AI-based upscaler by using its in-house Intel XeSS technology. This will help boost frame rates up even more, especially over the years, as AI upscaling becomes the norm on integrated GPUs and not just dedicated GPUs.

Another nice touch is that Intel has developed its in-house "patented low-cost vapor chamber" cooling solution, which will help gaming and content creator laptops powered by Meteor Lake. It gives them a better idea of advising their partners making Meteor Lake-powered laptops on keeping everything nice and cool.

All eyes are on December 14 for Meteor Lake and Core Ultra processors from Intel, but note: they won't be mind-blowing... but there are a lot of things going on inside of Meteor Lake that just make it interesting. How will it perform in sales? AMD is ramping up for 2024 and 2025... and with a December 14 launch, we won't even see real Meteor Lake laptops until Q1 2024 at the earliest.

We should see Intel show off laptops powered by Meteor Lake at CES 2024 which is in the first week of January 2024... with the AI Everywhere event to concentrate on the AI abilities and marketing push of artificial intelligence inside of Intel (pun intended, Intel Inside, now AI Inside of Intel) and the introduction to the new Core Ultra branding and Meteor Lake architecture.