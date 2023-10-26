Alan Wake 2 GeForce Game Ready GPU driver released

NVIDIA has published its latest Game Ready driver, which will offer the definitive day-one experience in Remedy Entertainment's just-launched Alan Wake 2, which features full ray tracing, path tracing, DLSS 3.5, Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex technologies from NVIDIA. Grab the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready driver here (701MB download).

Alan Wake 2 has absolutely beautiful ray-traced graphics, which are enhanced and accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS 3.5's huge suite of AI-powered technologies. NVIDIA's new Ray Reconstruction feature in DLSS 3.5 renders the Alan Wake 2 world at its absolute best, while frame rates are boosted by 4.5x with GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

"Full ray tracing," you ask: yeah, "full ray tracing" is also known as path tracing, and will accurately simulate light throughout an entire scene. It's used by visual effect artists in film and TV graphics that can be up to photorealistic in quality, but now, with the latest GeForce RTX series GPUs with RT Cores and AI abilities like NVIDIA DLSS, worlds like Alan Wake 2 are coming to life. We have full ray tracing in real-time in video games now, and Alan Wake 2 delivers the very best of what high-end PC gaming has to offer.

Alan Wake 2 is filled with NVIDIA DLSS technologies that will inject huge performance into your frame rates, as well as boost up the image quality of the game using AI. NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution enables all GeForce RTX series GPU owners to enjoy higher-end frame rates, too. NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation amplifies performance on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs -- especially the RTX 4090 at 4K -- by up to a huge 4.5x in performance.

NVIDIA's newest groundbreaking feature -- DLSS Ray Reconstruction -- replaced several hand-tuned ray tracing denoisers with a new unified AI model, which boosts the image quality of ray-traced effects and full ray tracing to new heights in Alan Wake 2. The previous DLSS Ray Reconstruction game of choice was Cyberpunk 2077, which also looks out-of-this-world with a high-end GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.