Alan Wake 2 launch trailer is here, DualSense PS5 controller features confirmed for PC

October 27 is just hours away at this point, with Remedy Entertainment unleashing the official Alan Wake 2 launch trailer... check it out:

The launch trailer for Alan Wake 2 oozes with atmosphere, inviting players to come and enjoy the very best of what Remedy has crafted with its revolutionary Northlight engine. Alan Wake 2 is filled with the very best of what GPU technology offers in 2023, with NVIDIA's new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction technology on offer, as well as ray tracing, path tracing, and some incredible graphics and environments to explore.

In some recent benchmarks, NVIDIA used its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which was capable of pushing 130FPS+ at 4K with DLSS 3.5 (Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, and Super Resolution), with full ray tracing enabled on max settings. That's some good stuff right there.

The GeForce RTX 4080 with the same settings was pushing 104FPS average, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti maintaining 82FPS here. Without DLSS 3.5 enabled, the performance tanks to 32FPS on the RTX 4090, 22FPS on the RTX 4080, and 17FPS on the RTX 4070 Ti. Pro-tip for RTX 40 series GPU users: please use DLSS.

Tatu Aalto, Lead Graphics Programmer at Remedy Entertainment, explained in a statement: "The new Ray Reconstruction feature in DLSS 3.5 renders our fully ray-traced world more beautifully than ever before, bringing you deeper into the story of Alan Wake 2".

We've also got DualSense PS5 controller support on the PC -- as well as the PS5, duh -- with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers only adding to the ambiance and feel of the world inside of Alan Wake 2. You'll be able to "feel" rain on the controller, meanwhile, each individual weapon will feel different. A shotgun is going to feel much more powerful in your hands than a pistol will, which is really cool to hear.

Alan Wake 2 launches on the PC on October 27.