Alan Wake 2's DLSS 4 update is here and it's the first game to add RTX Mega Geometry

RTX Mega Geometry is a game changer for Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing, boosting performance in Alan Wake 2 by 15-20% on GeForce RTX GPUs.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series introduces RTX Neural Rendering technologies, enhancing ray-traced visuals and performance. Alan Wake 2 is the first to implement RTX Mega Geometry, improving path tracing and ray tracing performance. Update 1.2.8 adds DLSS 4 support, further boosting image fidelity and performance, with new AI models and ray tracing enhancements.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series, NVIDIA is introducing a suite of groundbreaking new RTX Neural Rendering technologies designed to enhance in-game ray-traced visuals and performance. RTX Mega Geometry is one of these new bits of technology, and it has arrived in Alan Wake 2 - boosting the game's Path Tracing and Ray Tracing performance for all GeForce RTX gamers.

RTX Mega Geometry accelerates rendering complex, highly detailed scenes with many ray tracing effects enabled. According to NVIDIA, "RTX Mega Geometry accelerates BVH building, making it possible to ray trace up to 100x more triangles than today's standard." What this means for gamers is that path tracing performance is improved with RTX Mega Geometry, and there's now no limit to how detailed and intricate environments, characters, and objects in a scene can become.

As part of Alan Wake 2's new Update 1.2.8, which adds full DLSS 4 support to the game, including the impressive new Transformer AI models for DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Ray Reconstruction, it's also the first game to implement RTX Mega Geometry.

Alan Wake 2's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode is impressive, adding realistic lighting and next-level immersion to every location and scene. It's also incredibly hardware intensive, and in 4K, you can only achieve a playable frame rate with DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation enabled. The good news is that DLSS 4 with RTX Mega Geometry in Alan Wake 2 not only brings massive improvements to image fidelity, but performance has improved, too.

Thanks to NVIDIA, we've had early access to this new DLSS 4-powered build of Alan Waked 2 for a few weeks now. Based on our testing with the GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 5080, RTX 4090, and RTX 5090, it's a game changer. RTX Mega Geometry alone boosts overall performance on RTX 40 Series and RTX 50 Series cards by 15-20%. And with that, Remedy has added a new 'Ultra' quality ray tracing preset that improves ray tracing quality for reflections and indirect lighting.

With the new Transformer AI model, DLSS 'Balanced' and 'Performance' modes now look better than the previous DLSS 'Quality' mode. It's remarkable and highlights NVIDIA's push to improve ray-tracing performance with AI-enhanced software and rendering technologies and expand the capabilities and performance of a GeForce RTX GPU's RT Cores.

Alan Wake 2's new Update 1.2.8 is available now; here are the patch notes.

In this rather large 1.2.8 update for PC, there are a lot of new additions and improvements for NVIDIA GeForce RTX series by using DLSS 4.