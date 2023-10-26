Alan Wake 2 boss tweets 'glad I undersold the performance mode', a sly genius at work

Alan Wake 2 is out in the wild for many, and to the general public, it's only a few hours away... now Remedy Entertainment boss Thomas Puha has been firing tweets out left, right, and center. In one of them, he talked about how he is glad he undersold the performance mode of Alan Wake 2.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Puha tweeted out that he was "glad I undersold the performance mode too" of Alan Wake 2, adding that the developer "played real safe on those PC settings btw. Underpromise, overdeliver, or something Finnish like that". Personally, I love to see this happen... a big developer with one of the biggest games of the year underselling the performance of their game... especially when so many weren't happy with the performance they'd get out of their hardware.

Alan Wake 2 isn't a safe game, and it's a game that pushes visual boundaries that are being made by a developer who doesn't have anyone to answer to (compared to the bigger billion-dollar companies that own all the developers). I'm glad they can have their marketing spin pushing that their game needs bleeding-edge hardware but then has a huge performance boost above those numbers because they undersold it. Nice.

On the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Alan Wake 2, gamers will get a visual showcase that's beautiful and great to play. But on a high-end PC, you're going to experience absolutely every single little detail that Remedy has baked into the biggest and best game it's ever made. Alan Wake 2 has the full suite of ray tracing technology, as well as AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS upscaling support, ray tracing, path tracing, and support for NVIDIA's new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction technology.

Remedy has baked it ALL into Alan Wake 2, so it's a high-end PC showcase game now... but it's not just a pretty game. It's getting 10/10 reviews across the board and some of the biggest praise I've seen for a game launched in 2023. So you're getting both: a beautiful, next-gen game (really shines on the PC) but a fantastic storyline, atmosphere, and gameplay that has seen Alan Wake 2 getting almost 10/10 everywhere.

Remedy, as a big fan since your Max Payne days... I couldn't be happier. Please don't change.