Alan Wake 2 PC requirements: GeForce RTX 4080 for 4K 60FPS with RT + DLSS enabled

It looks like the new Crysis is right around the corner, with Remedy Entertainment releasing the PC system requirements for Alan Wake 2, now that it's right around the corner.

Alan Wake 2 PC system requirements (source: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 looks to be one of -- if not the -- most demanding game on the PC this year, requiring a high-end GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card for the ray tracing on high + path tracing enabled preset for Alan Wake 2 to hit 4K at 60FPS. At a bare minimum, Remedy is asking PC gamers to have 16GB of RAM and 90GB of SSD... but another minimum will not make people happy.

Remedy posted the PC system requirements to their official Twitter/X account, with every single preset -- minimum, recommended, ultra, and the low + medium + high ray tracing presets -- having some form of AI upscaling technology required to hit those performance metrics. Yeah... even the minimum setting to get 1080p 30FPS with a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600 graphics card requires DLSS or FSR to be enabled.

Without ray tracing or path tracing enabled: If you want to hit 1080p 60FPS, then Remedy recommends that you have a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 8GB of VRAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent so that you can hit 1080p 60FPS, and remember: that's with DLSS or FSR set to "Performance" mode.

1440p 30FPS is a little less strenuous, with Remedy recommending a GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, with DLSS or FSR set to "Balanced" mode. The last preset is for 4K 60FPS -- remember these are without ray/path tracing enabled -- requires a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, the Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent, and DLSS or FSR set to "Performance" mode for 4K 60FPS without ray tracing or path tracing enabled.

With ray tracing AND path tracing enabled: This is when the PC system requirements really ramp up; with 1080p 30FPS with ray tracing on low and the graphics preset on medium, Remedy recommends that you have a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT and use DLSS or FSR on "Quality" mode.

1080p 60FPS with ray tracing on medium, path tracing enabled, and the graphics preset to medium, Remedy is pushing the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card and DLSS set to "Quality" mode. However, if you want the best: 4K 60FPS with ray tracing on high, path tracing enabled, and the graphics preset to high, then you'll need a higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card and set DLSS to "Performance" mode.

This should leave the GeForce RTX 4090 24GB for some 8K 30FPS gaming with DLSS set to "Ultra Performance" mode, which should look pretty damn good with ray tracing and path tracing enabled.