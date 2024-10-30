All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
AMD's RDNA team says its working toward AI-powered 4K Path Tracing for Radeon GPUs

AMD is working on its own version of DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction and 'Highly optimized performance for real-time path tracing at 4K resolution.'

AI-Assisted TLDR: NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, introduced in 2023, significantly enhances PC game visuals by improving ray-traced effects with AI-powered denoising. This technology sharpens reflections and enhances lighting realism, making games look better on GeForce RTX systems.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, which debuted in 2023, has been a game changer for PC games with multiple ray-tracing effects - particularly those with ray-traced reflections. It's an AI-powered denoiser, a part of the rendering process that cleans up an image.

Alan Wake 2's Path Tracing delivers stunning visuals, but you'll need a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU to witness it. AMD is looking to change that.
Alan Wake 2's Path Tracing delivers stunning visuals, but you'll need a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU to witness it. AMD is looking to change that.

NVIDIA's Ray Reconstruction AI model was trained on over 6X the data used for DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation. It's a game-changer that 'fills in the gaps' in a way that dramatically improves the image quality of ray-traced effects. Reflections become sharper and more detailed, and the lighting looks more realistic and cinematic.

The difference is so big that games with ray tracing look better on GeForce RTX rigs - plain and simple. The good news is that AMD is working on a similar-sounding AI denoiser that could be part of RDNA 4's new "AI capabilities." Also, its FSR super-sampling or upscaling is going AI.

AMD has published a new paper, 'Neural Supersampling and Denoising for Real-time Path Tracing,' which describes how its new "neural supersampling and denoising work together to push the boundary for real-time path tracing."

The article mentions that AMD and the RDNA team are "moving towards real-time path tracing on RDNA GPUs" and "highly optimized performance for real-time path tracing at 4K resolution."

Path tracing is exponentially more hardware intensive than a game featuring a single ray-tracing effect like shadows or reflections. Path tracing uses ray tracing for all lighting in a game. It is only possible (translation: playable) thanks to NVIDIA's DLSS suite of RTX AI technologies: Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Frame Generation. As seen in Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, Portal with RTX, Black Myth Wukong, and more - it's a glimpse into the future of game visuals.

AMD confirms that it's focusing on real-time path tracing on RDNA GPUs, which is excellent news. Hopefully, we will see the first version of AI-powered RDNA 4 path tracing in early 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:gpuopen.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

