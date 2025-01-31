All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and DLSS 4 is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 is a big one for all GeForce RTX gamers as it adds support for the groundbreaking new DLSS 4 to over 75 games and apps.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and DLSS 4 is here
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: The GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 introduces DLSS 4, enhancing image quality and performance across over 75 games and apps. It supports new AI technologies like Multi Frame Generation and NVIDIA Smooth Motion for RTX 50 Series GPUs. The new driver also includes updates for the NVIDIA App, NVIDIA Broadcast, and support for new games and displays.

Although low launch stock levels have seen the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 sell out everywhere, a new GPU launch always means brand-new GeForce Game Ready Drivers. Yes, for those lucky enough to get one, the latest drivers offer day-one support for the new RTX Blackwell GPUs. However, this is also a major update for all GeForce RTX gamers.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and DLSS 4 is here 2
2

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 adds official support for DLSS 4 and the new AI-enhanced 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, which dramatically improves image fidelity. With DLSS 4 Override, the latest technologies can be enabled in over 75 games and apps, and GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopters also gain access to the new Multi Frame Generation.

On the software side, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver includes updates to the NVIDIA App, NVIDIA Broadcast, while adding a new driver-based Frame Generation option for RTX 50 Series GPUs called NVIDIA Smooth Motion. Plus, day-one support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

There's also support for RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache, which are brand-new technologies in games like Alan Wake 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Plus, G-SYNC Compatible supports 19 new displays from AOC, LG, ASUS, MSI, and more. Here's a summary of what's included in this must-have GeForce Game Ready Driver release from NVIDIA.

  • DLSS 4: New AI innovations further enhance image quality and accelerate performance. DLSS Multi Frame Generation, in conjunction with the suite of other DLSS technologies, multiplies frame rates by up to 8X on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
  • DLSS 4 Overrides: Upgrade over 75 games and apps to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation using a new NVIDIA app feature.
  • NVIDIA App: RTX Video Super Resolution optimizations and enhancements, new multiple display settings, Advanced Optimus support, and more are introduced in a new NVIDIA app update.
  • NVIDIA Broadcast: Update the popular app now to add two new AI-powered effects.
  • RTX Game Updates: Get Game Ready for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache in new updates for Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Star Wars Outlaws.
  • NVIDIA Smooth Motion: A new driver-based AI model delivers smoother gameplay by inferring an additional frame between two rendered frames on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
  • New Games: Get Game Ready for the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two new titles featuring DLSS technologies.
  • New G-SYNC Compatible Displays: Another 19 gaming displays are now supported.

Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$294.99 USD
$294.99 USD $294.99 USD
Buy
$399 USD
- -
Buy
$530.48 CAD
$538.39 CAD $607.39 CAD
Buy
£294.07
£297.77 £290.82
Buy
$294.99 USD
$294.99 USD $294.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 11:40 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles