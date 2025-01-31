GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and DLSS 4 is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 is a big one for all GeForce RTX gamers as it adds support for the groundbreaking new DLSS 4 to over 75 games and apps.

Although low launch stock levels have seen the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 sell out everywhere, a new GPU launch always means brand-new GeForce Game Ready Drivers. Yes, for those lucky enough to get one, the latest drivers offer day-one support for the new RTX Blackwell GPUs. However, this is also a major update for all GeForce RTX gamers.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 adds official support for DLSS 4 and the new AI-enhanced 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, which dramatically improves image fidelity. With DLSS 4 Override, the latest technologies can be enabled in over 75 games and apps, and GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopters also gain access to the new Multi Frame Generation.

On the software side, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver includes updates to the NVIDIA App, NVIDIA Broadcast, while adding a new driver-based Frame Generation option for RTX 50 Series GPUs called NVIDIA Smooth Motion. Plus, day-one support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

There's also support for RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache, which are brand-new technologies in games like Alan Wake 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Plus, G-SYNC Compatible supports 19 new displays from AOC, LG, ASUS, MSI, and more. Here's a summary of what's included in this must-have GeForce Game Ready Driver release from NVIDIA.