GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and DLSS 4 is here

Although low launch stock levels have seen the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 sell out everywhere, a new GPU launch always means brand-new GeForce Game Ready Drivers. Yes, for those lucky enough to get one, the latest drivers offer day-one support for the new RTX Blackwell GPUs. However, this is also a major update for all GeForce RTX gamers.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 adds official support for DLSS 4 and the new AI-enhanced 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, which dramatically improves image fidelity. With DLSS 4 Override, the latest technologies can be enabled in over 75 games and apps, and GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopters also gain access to the new Multi Frame Generation.
On the software side, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver includes updates to the NVIDIA App, NVIDIA Broadcast, while adding a new driver-based Frame Generation option for RTX 50 Series GPUs called NVIDIA Smooth Motion. Plus, day-one support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
There's also support for RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache, which are brand-new technologies in games like Alan Wake 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Plus, G-SYNC Compatible supports 19 new displays from AOC, LG, ASUS, MSI, and more. Here's a summary of what's included in this must-have GeForce Game Ready Driver release from NVIDIA.
- DLSS 4: New AI innovations further enhance image quality and accelerate performance. DLSS Multi Frame Generation, in conjunction with the suite of other DLSS technologies, multiplies frame rates by up to 8X on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
- DLSS 4 Overrides: Upgrade over 75 games and apps to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation using a new NVIDIA app feature.
- NVIDIA App: RTX Video Super Resolution optimizations and enhancements, new multiple display settings, Advanced Optimus support, and more are introduced in a new NVIDIA app update.
- NVIDIA Broadcast: Update the popular app now to add two new AI-powered effects.
- RTX Game Updates: Get Game Ready for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, RTX Mega Geometry, RTX Hair, and Neural Radiance Cache in new updates for Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Star Wars Outlaws.
- NVIDIA Smooth Motion: A new driver-based AI model delivers smoother gameplay by inferring an additional frame between two rendered frames on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
- New Games: Get Game Ready for the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two new titles featuring DLSS technologies.
- New G-SYNC Compatible Displays: Another 19 gaming displays are now supported.