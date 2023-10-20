TT Show Episode 8 - Activision Blizzard joins Xbox, PS5 slim, AMD Anti-Lag+ disaster, and more!

The TT Show is back for another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space with Jak and Kosta. This week on TweakTown's official podcast, the duo talks about the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Xbox finally being over. No more legal talk (for now), just fun game speculation.
From there, the discussion leads to an interesting new patent and physical design for what could be the Nintendo Switch 2. However, they're not convinced. This week, we also saw AMD's low-latency tech Anti-Lag+ go from cool new tech to a complete disaster, Netflix expanding its gaming reach, and new 14th-gen CPUs from Intel with the Intel Core i9-14900K leading the pack.
Plus, scientists discover a 'missing law of nature' that blew Jak's mind, and we finally find out what was in those asteroid samples collected by NASA. Life will always find a way - so be sure to tune in!
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
