New Lord of the Rings game opening cinematic is voiced by Gimli from the movies

The actor who played Gimli in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy has narrated the opening cinematic for the new LOTR survival game.

A week before the game comes out, Free Range Games has released the opening cinematic for its newest upcoming survival game - The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

The opening cinematic is narrated by the iconic John Rhys-Davies, who is known for his role as Gimli, son of Gloin from Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. The actor is reprising his role of Gimli within Free Range Games' newest survival game as Rhys-Davis takes on Lord Gimli Lockbearer, who has sent out a letter to all the realms of dwarves living scattered in Middle-Earth after the destruction of the One Ring that marked the end of the Third Age.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is set in the Fourth Age of Middle-Earth, and is the only survival crafting game that has taken on such a challenge. Rhys-Davies will explain more about how he was involved in the Return to Moria on the Nerd of the Rings YouTube channel, check out that video below. From the opening cinematic, we can gather that Gimli has requested the dwarves take back the greatest city of the dwarves, founded by Durin - Moria.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is priced at $40 USD and will be released on PS5 and PC on October 24. It's expected to release sometime in 2024 on the Xbox Series X/S. Check out the Epic Games store listing here.

